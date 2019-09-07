Clemson vs. Texas A&M odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from projection model on 52-31 run

The national title defense of the top-ranked Clemson Tigers gets its first true test when they host the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday. Kickoff from Death Valley is 3:30 p.m. ET. Clemson has lost just four games the last four years, while Texas A&M lost four games last year, but hasn't had a losing season since 2009. The game also features two of the premier coaches in the game, in Dabo Swinney (117-30 at Clemson) and Jimbo Fisher (93-27, 9-4 in his first season at A&M after leading Florida State). They are two of the five active college football head coaches who have won a national title. Swinney led the Tigers to titles in 2016 and 2018, while Fisher guided Florida State to a championship in 2013. Against the spread, the Tigers are 16.5-point favorites in the most-recent Clemson vs. Texas A&M odds, with the over-under set at 63.5 points. Before locking in any Clemson vs. Texas A&M picks, you need to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Clemson has a target on its back. The defending national champions returned more than half their starting lineup from last year's 15-0 team, including Lawrence, who threw for 3,280 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions as a freshman, and Travis Etienne, who gained 1,658 yards with 24 touchdowns as a sophomore. Meanwhile, the A&M defense that faces the Tigers' powerhouse offense returns just four starters.

Clemson not only went unbeaten last year at home, it did so by winning its seven games by an average of 31.6 points. Only one opponent lost by fewer than three touchdowns.

Just because the Tigers are at home as the big favorite on Saturday doesn't mean they'll cover the Clemson vs. Texas A&M spread.

Texas A&M has scored at least 38 points in its last five games dating back to last season, including Saturday's 41-7 rout of Texas State. The offense returned eight starters from last year, including junior QB Kellen Mond, who threw for 3,107 yards last year and 194 yards and three TDs in limited action in Week 1.

Certainly, the Aggies get up for their biggest games. Two of A&M's four losses last year were against Clemson and Alabama, but the Aggies covered in both. In fact, A&M has covered in 10 of its last 11 non-conference games and four of its last five overall.

