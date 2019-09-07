Clemson vs. Texas A&M odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven projection model on 52-31 run

Trevor Lawrence and Kellen Mond each threw for more than 3,000 yards last season, and both were under center for one of the best games of the year when their teams faced off. Now the rematch is on the plate as the defending national champion Clemson Tigers host the Texas A&M Aggies at 3:30 p.m. ET in a premier college football Week 2 matchup. Last year Clemson jumped out to a 21-6 lead but had to thwart a 2-point conversion with 46 seconds left for a 28-26 win at College Station. The Tigers went on to a 15-0 season and to win the title, while the Aggies finished 9-4 in Jimbo Fisher's first year in town. Clemson is favored by 16.5 points with an over-under of 63.5 points in the latest Clemson vs. Texas A&M odds. Clemson's defense has shut down many a quarterback, but Mond threw for 430 yards and three TDs last year on it. So before locking in your Clemson vs. Texas A&M picks, you need to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

There was no letdown for the defending national champions in their opener, scoring two TDs in each of the first three quarters and rolling Georgia Tech 52-14. While all eyes were on Lawrence, it was RB Travis Etienne that led the way, rushing for 208 yards and three TDs. Clemson is the only team in the nation to return a 3,000-yard passer, 1,500-yard rusher and 1,000-yard receiver.

Clemson has not only been winning, but it's been covering. The Tigers have covered in eight of their last 10 and in seven straight after scoring 40 in the previous game. They put up 52 points in their opening win over Georgia Tech.

Just because the Tigers are at home as the big favorite on Saturday doesn't mean they'll cover the Clemson vs. Texas A&M spread.

Texas A&M has scored at least 38 points in its last five games dating back to last season, including Saturday's 41-7 rout of Texas State. The offense returned eight starters from last year, including Mond, who threw for 3,107 yards last year and 194 yards and three TDs in limited action in Week 1.

Certainly, the Aggies get up for their biggest games. Two of A&M's four losses last year were against Clemson and Alabama, but the Aggies covered in both. In fact, A&M has covered in 10 of its last 11 non-conference games and four of its last five overall.

