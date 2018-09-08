Clemson vs. Texas A&M score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

Kyle Field is a difficult venue any week, but in a night game against No. 2 Clemson, there should be no question that Texas A&M will have a lot of momentum on its side Saturday night. While the Tigers are hoping to bolster their College Football Playoff profile with a tough road victory, the Aggies are looking for an upset that can catapult them forward in Year 1 under new coach Jimbo Fisher.

Speaking of Fisher, he and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney are deadlocked at two games apiece in their four prior meetings, though it is Swinney riding a winning streak entering Saturday's game in College Station, Texas. Both teams are coming off substantial victories last week, though neither accomplished more than greasing their wheels ahead of this big-time Week 2 showdown.

