Clemson vs. Texas A&M score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

Jimbo Fisher and Dabo Swinney can't seem to get away from each other. They did battle every year while sharing an ACC division, and now they'll square off in a nonconference game for the second straight season as No. 1 Clemson hosts No. 12 Texas A&M in Death Valley on Saturday afternroon. Swinney holds the narrow 5-4 edge on Fisher, though the Dabo has won the last four meetings.

Last season, Clemson avoided an early upset when it traveled to College Station, Texas, escaping Kyle Field with a 28-26 victory. Of course, when the game was played, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence had yet to take control of the starting job and was still sharing snaps with Kelly Bryant. That's no longer the case as the Tigers are Lawrence's team now, and he'll have a cadre of weapons at his disposal. You'd be mistaken to overlook Aggies QB Kellen Mond, though. While the Aggies lost to Clemson last season, the game served as a coming-out party for Mond. He'll have to be at his best again today for A&M to pull off the upset.

