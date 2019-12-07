Clemson vs. Virginia: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Clemson vs. Virginia football game
Who's Playing
No. 3 Clemson (home) vs. No. 23 Virginia (away)
Current Records: Clemson 12-0; Virginia 9-3
What to Know
The Clemson Tigers will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Clemson and the Virginia Cavaliers will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Clemson skips in on 12 wins and Virginia on four.
When you finish with 358 more yards than your opponent like the Tigers did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their contest with ease, bagging a 38-3 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 24-3.
Meanwhile, Virginia was able to grind out a solid victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies last Friday, winning 39-30. QB Bryce Perkins went supernova for Virginia as he picked up 164 yards on the ground on 19 carries and accumulated 311 passing yards. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Perkins' 67-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.
The Cavaliers' defense was a presence as well, and it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. Those interceptions came courtesy of LB Noah Taylor.
Their wins bumped the Tigers to 12-0 and the Cavaliers to 9-3. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Tigers come into the contest boasting the fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at 14. As for the Cavaliers, they rank sixth in the league when it comes to sacks, with 43 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 29-point favorite.
Over/Under: 57
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
