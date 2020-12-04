The No. 3 Clemson Tigers aim to maintain their place in the College Football Playoff rankings Saturday when they travel to play the Virginia Tech Hokies in the ACC finale for both teams. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. Clemson is 8-1 after knocking off Pittsburgh 52-17 last weekend. Virginia Tech is 4-5 and has lost three straight, including a 47-14 loss to Pitt two weeks ago.

The Tigers are 11-3 against the spread in their last 14 games as road favorites. Clemson is also 4-1 against the spread in their last five meetings against Virginia Tech. The Tigers are favored by 22 points, with the over-under for total points scored set at 67 in the Clemson vs. Virginia Tech odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech spread: Tigers -22

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech over-under: 67 points

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech money line: Tigers -1700, Hokies +900

CLEM: The Tigers have won five consecutive games against the Hokies.

VAT: The Hokies are tied for third nationally among Power 5 teams with 24 rushing touchdowns

What you need to know about Clemson

With a victory against Virginia Tech, the Tigers advance to the ACC title game against No. 2 Notre Dame, which beat Clemson earlier this season. The Tigers are fresh off a 52-17 victory against Pitt, in which quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned to the starting lineup after missing two games with COVID-19 and threw for 403 yards and two touchdowns.

Lawrence is still in Heisman Trophy consideration, having passed for 2,236 yards and 19 touchdowns against just two interceptions. Running back Travis Etienne has rushed for 692 yards and 12 touchdowns on 132 carries. The Tigers allow just 298.6 yards and 19.2 points per game on defense. Clemson has allowed an ACC-low six rushing touchdowns this season.

What you need to know about Virginia Tech

Although the Hokies have dropped three straight, quarterback Hendon Hooker ranks second in the country in all-purpose yards. Hooker has passed for 1,332 yards with nine touchdowns, and has rushed for 627 yards with nine more touchdowns. And running back Khalil Herbert chipping in six rushing scores, Virginia Tech is tied for third nationally among Power 5 teams with 24 rushing TDs. The Hokies lead the ACC in rushing offense at 251 yards per game.

Virginia Tech's struggles have come on defense, as the Hokies give up 463 yards and 32.6 points per game.

