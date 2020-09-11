The top-ranked Clemson Tigers take aim at a third national championship in five years as they open their 2020 season against the host Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday. The Tigers came up short in their bid for back-to-back titles last January in a 42-25 loss to LSU in the National Championship Game. Clemson is 130-31 under coach Dabo Swinney, who is entering his 13th season at the school. Wake Forest is 36-40 under seventh-year coach Dave Clawson.

Kickoff from Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Clemson averaged 43.9 points per game a year ago, while Wake Forest averaged 31.8. The Tigers are 33-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Wake Forest odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 60.

Clemson vs. Wake Forest spread: Clemson -33

Clemson vs. Wake Forest over-under: 60 points

Clemson vs. Wake Forest money line: Wake Forest +3000, Clemson -30000

CLEM: Has won 10 or more games in each of the last nine seasons

WF: K Nick Sciba converted all 47 PAT attempts and made 24 of 25 field goal attempts

Why Clemson can cover

The Tigers are led by one of the most prolific quarterbacks in college football in junior Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence was one of 10 student-athletes across all sports to be named a finalist for the AAU's James E. Sullivan Award, which is given to the country's top amateur athlete. Lawrence, who started all 15 games in 2019, completed 268 of 407 passes for 3,665 yards with a career-high 36 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 842 snaps. He also rushed 103 times for 563 yards and nine TDs.

Another returning star for Clemson is senior Travis Etienne, who led the Tigers last season by rushing 207 times for 1,614 yards (7.8 average) and 19 touchdowns. He enters the season with 518 career carries for 4,038 yards (7.8 average) and 56 touchdowns. He also has 54 career receptions for 567 yards and six TDs in 43 games, including 30 starts. Etienne repeated as the ACC Player of the Year.

Why Wake Forest can cover

Despite that, the Tigers are not a lock to cover the Clemson vs. Wake Forest spread. That's because the Demon Deacons are tough to beat at home, going 6-1 in Winston-Salem last season. Wake Forest sports one of the nation's top defensive players in senior defensive lineman Carlos "Boogie" Basham Jr. Basham is a preseason All-American by eight publications and comes into the season with 18 consecutive games with a tackle for loss. Last season, he led Wake Forest with 11 sacks, the second-most in school history.

The Demon Deacons are looking for continued improvement from its defense under second-year defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill. In 2019, Wake Forest ranked in the top 20 nationally in third-down defense, fumbles recovered, interceptions and turnovers gained. Wake Forest went from being ranked 44th in turnovers gained in 2017 to 12th last year. In that same time span, it also went from 77th in third-down defense to 16th in the FBS. The Demon Deacons also had just six interceptions in 2018, but increased that to 14 last season.

