The No. 1-ranked Clemson Tigers will look to continue their dominance over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons when they kick off the 2020 season on Saturday in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Tigers lead the all-time series 67-17-1, including a 25-10-1 advantage at Wake Forest. Clemson, which has won 11 in a row in the series, beat the Demon Deacons 52-3 a year ago. The Tigers have outscored Wake Forest 115-6 over the past two seasons.

The game is slated to start at 7:30 p.m. ET at Truist Field. Clemson has won the season opener in 10 of coach Dabo Swinney's 11 full seasons as coach, including the last five. Wake Forest is 8-2 in season openers over the past 10 years. The Tigers are favored by 33 points in the latest Clemson vs. Wake Forest odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 60. Before making any Wake Forest vs. Clemson picks, make sure you check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clemson vs. Wake Forest. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Wake Forest vs. Clemson:

Clemson vs. Wake Forest spread: Clemson -33

Clemson vs. Wake Forest over-under: 60 points

CLEM: Has won 10 or more games in each of the last nine seasons

WF: K Nick Sciba converted all 47 PAT attempts and made 24 of 25 field goal attempts

Why Clemson can cover

While Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne power the offense, a big part of the Tigers' success on the other side of the ball is their ability to create turnovers. Clemson's 30 takeaways last season tied with the 2009 and 2013 teams for the school's most under Swinney. The Tigers won the turnover margin 11 times. The Tigers also finished fifth in the nation at plus-15 in turnover margin, which tied for the ninth-best mark in school history.

The Tigers return a beast in senior linebacker James Skalski, who finished second on the team with 105 tackles, including 7.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 15 starts a year ago. In 47 career games, including 17 starts, Skalski has 166 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 931 snaps.

Why Wake Forest can cover

Despite that, the Tigers are not a lock to cover the Clemson vs. Wake Forest spread. That's because the Demon Deacons are tough to beat at home, going 6-1 in Winston-Salem last season. Wake Forest sports one of the nation's top defensive players in senior defensive lineman Carlos "Boogie" Basham Jr. Basham is a preseason All-American by eight publications and comes into the season with 18 consecutive games with a tackle for loss. Last season, he led Wake Forest with 11 sacks, the second-most in school history.

The Demon Deacons are looking for continued improvement from its defense under second-year defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill. In 2019, Wake Forest ranked in the top 20 nationally in third-down defense, fumbles recovered, interceptions and turnovers gained. Wake Forest went from being ranked 44th in turnovers gained in 2017 to 12th last year. In that same time span, it also went from 77th in third-down defense to 16th in the FBS. The Demon Deacons also had just six interceptions in 2018, but increased that to 14 last season.

How to make Clemson vs. Wake Forest picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total. In fact, it says Lawrence will only be responsible for three touchdowns rushing and passing combined, while Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman will generate just one score.

So who wins Wake Forest vs. Clemson? And which side of the spread hits over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clemson vs. Wake Forest spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up over $3,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.