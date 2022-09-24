The fifth-ranked Clemson Tigers look to continue their domination over the 21st-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons when they meet in a key ACC Atlantic Division matchup on Saturday. The Tigers (3-0) have owned Wake Forest, having won the last 13 meetings against them. They also hold a 69-17-1 all-time record in the series. The Demon Deacons (3-0) got a scare last week from Liberty, but were able to pull out a 37-36 victory when they stopped a 2-point conversion attempt late.

The game from Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., will kick off at noon ET. Clemson was 3-2 on the road a year ago, while Wake Forest was 6-0 at home. The Tigers are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Wake Forest odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 55.5. Before making any Wake Forest vs. Clemson picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 4 of the 2022 college football season on a 51-43 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for Wake Forest vs. Clemson:

Clemson vs. Wake Forest spread: Clemson -7.5

Clemson vs. Wake Forest over/under: 55.5 points

Clemson vs. Wake Forest money line: Clemson -285, Wake Forest +240

CLEM: The Tigers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four conference games

WF: The Demon Deacons are 4-1 ATS in their last five games in September

Why Clemson can cover

Through three games, Clemson sophomore running back Will Shipley is on a record scoring pace. He has two rushing TDs in each of Clemson's first three games, and has six touchdowns on the season. He is the first Clemson player dating back to 1950 to rush for multiple touchdowns in each of the first three games of a season. Shipley is one of just three players in the nation with multiple rushing touchdowns in three different games this season. Since 2000, Shipley is one of only five ACC players -- and one of only three ACC running backs - to rush for multiple touchdowns in each of a season's first three games.

In last week's 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech, junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei improved to 14-4 as Clemson's starting quarterback as he completed 17 of 29 passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Uiagalelei also rushed nine times for a season-high 62 rushing yards, one shy of his career high set in 2021 at North Carolina State. Uiagalelei is one of only 13 quarterbacks in Clemson history to record at least one 300-yard passing game. He is also one of only seven to record multiple 300-yard passing games.

Why Wake Forest can cover

Despite that, the Tigers are not a lock to cover the Clemson vs. Wake Forest spread. That's because the Demon Deacons also have a potent offense, led by junior quarterback Sam Hartman. Hartman has completed 44 of 71 passes (62%) for 625 yards and seven touchdowns with two interceptions. Last season, he was a finalist for the Manning Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Hartman threw for 4,228 yards in 2021, ranking sixth in ACC history and first in Wake Forest history. He also rushed for 11 touchdowns, the second-most in program history by a Wake Forest quarterback.

His favorite target has been sophomore wide receiver Taylor Morin, who has 13 receptions for 139 yards (10.7 average) and two TDs. He led the team in receiving with five catches for 74 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against VMI on Sept. 1. Last season, Morin had career highs with 43 receptions for 621 yards and five touchdowns, ranking third on the team in each category. He totaled at least one reception in every game and had multiple receptions in 12 of the 14 games he played.

