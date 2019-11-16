Clemson vs. Wake Forest odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from model on 109-75 run

No. 3 Clemson will try to stay on track for a berth in the College Football Playoff and continue its dominance of an ACC Atlantic division foe when the third-ranked Tigers host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday. The Tigers have won 10 straight in the series, by an average of 36 points per game. They jumped back into the top four of the playoff rankings after a 55-10 victory against N.C. State last week and will get a bye week to prepare for the regular-season finale against South Carolina. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are a 34.5-point favorite in the latest Clemson vs. Wake Forest odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 59.5. Before making any Wake Forest vs. Clemson picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Tigers are 10-4 against the spread in their last 14 games after amassing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game. They had 246 yards on the ground against the Wolfpack, including 112 and two touchdowns from Travis Etienne. The running back is averaging 8.9 yards per carry and 142.9 total yards per game. Trevor Lawrence has 2,303 passing yards, and he has relied on receivers Tee Higgins (735 yards, five TDs) and Justyn Ross (519 yards, six TDs). Clemson has scored at least 45 points in five straight games.

The Tigers are 5-2 against spread in their last seven home games, and their 25-game winning streak overall is the longest active run in the nation. Clemson's defense has held each of its 10 opponents this season to less than 300 yards and has helped the team post a plus-10 turnover margin. Safety Tanner Muse has three of the team's 11 interceptions, and seven other players have at least one. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons leads the team in tackles (69) and sacks (five) and seven other players have at least two sacks.

But just because the Tigers are elite on both sides of the ball doesn't mean they will cover the Clemson vs. Wake Forest spread on Saturday.

The Demon Deacons are 11-5 against the spread in their last 16 games after scoring fewer than 20 points in their previous game, and the offense is scoring 35.7 points per game. Jamie Newman completes 64.9 percent of his passes and has thrown for 2,297 yards and 22 touchdowns. Missing top wideouts Sage Surratt (shoulder) and Scotty Washington (undisclosed) will hurt, but Kendall Hinton can get the job done, posting 51 receptions for 659 yards this season. Newman also has a reliable tight end in Jack Freudenthal, who has 24 catches for 204 yards and four touchdowns.

