Clemson vs. Wofford: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

No. 4 Clemson (home) vs. Wofford (away)

Current Records: Clemson 8-0; Wofford 5-2

What to Know

Clemson has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Wofford at Memorial Stadium at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

When you finish with 552 more yards than your opponent like Clemson did on Saturday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They steamrolled Boston College 59-7. RB Travis Etienne had a stellar game for the Tigers as he rushed for 109 yards and three TDs on 16 carries.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Wofford ultimately got the result they were hoping for. It was a tight matchup that could have gone either way, but Wofford made off with a 35-34 victory over Chattanooga. That's another feather in the cap for Wofford, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.

Clemson is the favorite in this one, with an expected 47-point (!) margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Everything came up roses for the Tigers against the Terriers when the teams last met four seasons ago as the squad secured a 49-10 win. Will the Tigers repeat their success, or do the Terriers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina

Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 47-point favorite against the Terriers.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

Clemson won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.