Clemson vs. Wofford live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

No. 4 Clemson (home) vs. Wofford (away)

Current Records: Clemson 8-0; Wofford 5-2

What to Know

Clemson has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Wofford at Memorial Stadium at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Clemson skips in on eight wins and Wofford on five.

Last week, the Tigers turned the game against Boston College into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 668 yards to 122. Clemson was fully in charge, breezing past Boston College 59-7. RB Travis Etienne had a stellar game for Clemson as he rushed for 109 yards and three TDs on 16 carries.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Wofford ultimately got the result they were hoping for. It was a tight matchup that could have gone either way, but the Terriers made off with a 35-34 win over Chattanooga. The score was all tied up at the break, but the Terriers were the better team in the second half.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 46.5-point (!) margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Tigers simply couldn't be stopped when the teams last met four seasons ago, as they easily beat the Terriers 49-10. Will the Tigers repeat their success, or does Wofford have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina

Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 46.5-point favorite against the Terriers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 47-point favorite.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Clemson won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.