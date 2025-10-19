Clemson wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. was hospitalized with what coach Dabo Swinney called a "serious" injury following the Tigers' Week 8 loss to SMU. Wesco fell on his head in the third quarter after fielding a punt.

He was initially able to walk off under his own power but he did not return to the game.

"I have no information on him right now, we'll just have to wait and see," Swinney said. "Just really praying for him. Just a serious deal where we were concerned enough to take him and get him checked."

Wesco was serving as Clemson's primary returner because typical return specialist Antonio Williams Jr. recently returned from a hamstring injury. Prior to exiting the game, Wesco, a former top prospect out of Midlothian, Texas, returned two kicks for 43 yards and four punts for 21 yards.

He did not record any stats on offense. Wesco, who has 31 catches for 537 yards and six touchdowns this year, entered the 2025 season as one of Clemson's top offensive weapons after a breakout freshman campaign.

The 6-foot-2 Wesco finished his first year of college football with 41 receptions for 708 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 17.3 yards per catch.