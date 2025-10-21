Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced that top wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. will miss the remainder of the 2025 season with a back injury. Wesco was hospitalized following Clemson's Week 8 loss to SMU with what Swinney described as a "very, very scary" injury.

Wesco has since been released from the hospital. Swinney noted that "prayers were answered" because Wesco avoided any major damage to the neck or spine when he landed on his head while returning a punt in the third quarter against the Mustangs.

Wesco was initially able to walk off under his own power but he did not return to the game.

"A lot of unknowns for the first 24 hours or so," Swinney told reporters during a weekly media appearance. "He's done for the year, for sure. But doctors are very confident he'll make a full recovery."

Wesco was serving as Clemson's primary returner because typical return specialist Antonio Williams Jr. recently returned from a hamstring injury. Prior to exiting the game, Wesco, a former top prospect out of Midlothian, Texas, returned two kicks for 43 yards and four punts for 21 yards.

He did not record any stats on offense. Wesco, who has 31 catches for 537 yards and six touchdowns this year, entered the 2025 season as one of Clemson's top offensive weapons after a breakout freshman campaign.

The 6-foot-2 Wesco finished his first year of college football with 41 receptions for 708 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 17.3 yards per catch.