Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes shot at NC State after coach's laptop allegations
Swinney's response to Dave Doeren's comments about a laptop on Clemson's sideline are hard-hitting
After a crushing defeat at home to Clemson, NC State coach Dave Doeren told reporters that he saw a photo of a laptop on Clemson's sideline and asked that its presence be investigated.
#NCState's Dave Doeren on officiating: "I wish it was better."— Marilyn Payne (@marilyn_payne) November 4, 2017
Also, wants Clemson's use of laptop on sideline investigated.
Illegal??#wralpic.twitter.com/HdOR8nqmFA
Clemson repsonded, both immediately at coach Dabo Swinney's postgame press conference and later in official statements to the media, explaining that the laptop was being used by the team's social media department. It was not, as Doeren suggested with his tone, being used for nefarious purposes to gain an advantage on the field.
The ACC responded with a statement indicating on Sunday it was satisfied with Clemson's explanation.
Doeren's complaint was brought up again on Tuesday at Clemson's media availability, giving Swinney the opportunity to crack some jokes and fire back at what he referred to as a challenge to Clemson's integrity.
Since NC State star defensive end Bradley Chubb was going after quarterback Kelly Bryant's towel during the game -- Dabo had a "What do they do with those towels?" bit to loosen the vibe before settling in and firing back at NC State with allegations about their own sideline management.
"It's disappointing, because that was a challenge to our integrity," Swinney said. "You watch the tape, and two years ago we go up there and one of the coaches pushes Deshaun Watson. This year, we got some guy takes a swipe at K'Von [Wallace]. I mean, what if he breaks a finger? I think the investigation needs to be about watching his sideline and not watching ours."
This back-and-forth over laptops adds another wrinkle into what's become an intense ACC Atlantic Division rivalry between these schools.
