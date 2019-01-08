Clemson's Trevor Lawrence can't join the NFL until 2021, but one former QB thinks he'd make top dollar right now

No one could have predicted Clemson's utter shellacking of Alabama on Monday night as the Tigers captured their second national title in three seasons. Clemson won 44-16, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence looked outstanding.

Lawrence, a freshman, replaced Kelly Bryant earlier this season. He threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Travis Etienne rushed for two more touchdowns and 86 yards. The Tigers dismantled an Alabama team that looked destined to win a second consecutive title all year, and they showed that their undefeated record was no joke.

On Tuesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell recap Lawrence and Clemson's outstanding performance, and they take a dive into Lawrence's ridiculous game. They talk about the fact that the nation needs to put up with (at least) two more years of Lawrence under center for Clemson. Kanell, who played 43 games as an NFL QB, goes as far as to say that teams would pay top dollar for Lawrence today, adding that $150 million is reasonable. They also talk about how coveted Lawrence will be come the 2021 NFL Draft when Lawrence finally is eligible.

