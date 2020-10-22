Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence thinks high school QB Arch Manning has a promising future. Manning is gaining attention for more than just his famous football family name, as he impresses on the field this season.

He caught the attention of Lawrence as well, who had high praise for the high school sophomore.

The likely No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft said on Zoom:

"He's going to be a great player. Cool to see that family just keeps pumping out football players."

Arch is the nephew of former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and the grandson of New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer and legend Archie Manning.

Isadore Newman School in New Orleans had a football game broadcast on ESPN last week, allowing viewers to get a glimpse at the next football star to come out of the Manning family. It left people predicting greatness for Arch, following a 200-yard, three touchdown performance. Also, he's not just a threat throwing the ball, and can get it done on the ground too.

The 6'3'' QB is ranked as the No. 5 prospect in 247Sports' class of 2023 recruiting rankings.