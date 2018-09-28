Clint Frank's 1937 Heisman Trophy is for sale and here's how much it could fetch at auction

In 1937, a man named Clinton Frank put Yale in the football record books, helping his school become the first to win the Heisman Trophy in back-to-back years.

A year after his Bulldogs teammate Larry Kelley won the award and just two years after Jay Berwanger became the first Heisman winner of all time, Frank showcased his speed on both sides of the ball as both a No. 1 running back and interception specialist, becoming what future Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Earle "Greasy" Neale would call "the best back Yale ever had."

Now, more than 80 years later, Frank's historic Heisman Trophy is up for sale.

Heritage Auctions has the original award as part of its sports memorabilia collection, with bidding open through Oct. 18, and it estimates the 1937 honor could go for almost $400,000, as ESPN reported. That's a total that was nearly reached by the sale of Rashaan Salaam's 1994 Heisman earlier this year, and it would top other notable Heisman sales, such as O.J. Simpson's 1968 trophy ($255,000) and the 1936 trophy Kelley won before Frank ($328,000).

After Frank died in 1992, his daughter, Laurie Dorsey, and her two brothers took ownership of the 1937 trophy, but they hope to get it in the hands of college football fans after all these years.

"It's difficult to share because we all live in different cities and states," Dorsey told ESPN. "We became kind of the caretakers for it. We kept it safe in a bank vault. Now we would like to see it go to someone who really loves football and appreciates the Heisman and can enjoy it."

Before leaving football for an advertising career and a five-year stint in the Air Force, Frank was a two-time All-American and captain playing for Yale, according to the Heisman website. He finished his college career with 1,244 rushing yards, 937 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955.