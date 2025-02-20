Former Miami and NFL running back Clinton Portis is joining DeSean Jackson's Delaware State coaching staff as running backs coach and run game coordinator. Like Jackson, this will be Portis' first foray into the collegiate coaching ranks.

Portis starred with the Hurricanes from 1999-2001, rushing for 838 yards and eight touchdowns as a true freshman. In 2001 -- his junior year -- Portis led Miami in rushing with 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns as the Hurricanes captured their most recent national title. He earned first-team All-Big East and third-team All-American honors as a result.

The Denver Broncos selected Portis with the 51st overall pick in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft after Portis elected to forgo his final year of collegiate eligibility. He was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after gaining 1,508 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.

The Broncos traded Portis to the then-Washington Redskins ahead of the 2004 season. Portis spent the final seven years of his career in Washington, with four 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He was a second-team All-Pro selection and made his second career Pro Bowl appearance in 2008.

Jackson, who spent 15 years in the NFL as a wide receiver and return specialist, was hired by Delaware State in November. He spent the 2024 season as the offensive coordinator at Woodrow Wilson High School in California.