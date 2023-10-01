An exciting Week 5 of college football, filled with explosive offensive performances, caused some notable changes in the rankings. Alabama, which has steadily climbed since its early season setback against Texas, is back at No. 10 in the Coaches Poll after an easy SEC win against Mississippi State.

The Crimson Tide came in at No. 11 last week following a two-touchdown win against Ole Miss. They kept things rolling by beating the Bulldogs 40-17, putting that Longhorns setback and a near-disastrous performance against South Florida in the rearview mirror. Bama showed a renewed focus on rushing the ball, gashing Mississippi State's defense with 43 total carries for 227 yards and three touchdowns.

Sticking around the SEC West, Ole Miss was one of the poll's biggest risers. The Rebels entered Saturday ranked 20th but climbed to 15 after a thrilling win against No. 12 LSU. The two teams combined for 104 points and 1,300 yards of offense, but it was Ole Miss' defense that held on at the end for a 55-49 triumph. Oregon State is also soaring in the polls after a huge win against shorthanded Utah, rising 5 spots to No. 16.

The Coaches Poll also welcomes a trio of newcomers, including Kentucky -- this week's biggest riser. The Wildcats debut at No. 20 after a blowout against Florida, which dropped out of the poll. Fresno State and Louisville round out the top 25, making their first appearances this year.

Below is the full Coaches Poll top 25 from the 64 coaches who vote weekly (first-place votes in parentheses):

Coaches Poll top 25

Georgia (59) Michigan (1) Ohio State (2) Texas (1) Florida State Penn State USC Washington (1) Oregon Alabama Notre Dame Oklahoma North Carolina Washington State Ole Miss Oregon State Miami Tennessee Utah Kentucky Duke Missouri LSU Fresno State Louisville

Others receiving votes: Maryland 81; Kansas State 73; Texas A&M 59; Air Force 32; UCLA 29; Clemson 18; Iowa 17; Wyoming 12; Kansas 11; Tulane 10; James Madison 8; West Virginia 6; BYU 5; Wisconsin 3; Marshall 3; Ohio 2; Memphis 1; Florida 1