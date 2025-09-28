Coaches Poll top 25: Alabama behind Georgia despite win over Bulldogs in Week 6 college football rankings
The Week 6 Coaches Poll is dominated by SEC and Big Ten competition
Alabama and Ole Miss are major movers in Sunday's Week 6 Coaches Poll following the Crimson Tide's 24-21 victory over previously fifth-ranked Georgia and the Rebels' win against LSU. Alabama surged five spots to No. 11 in the new rankings after snapping the Bulldogs' 33-game home winning streak while Lane Kiffin's squad is slotted at No. 4. Georgia, however, remains ranked ahead of Alabama.
"I think there's a toughness that's being built," DeBoer said after pushing his record to 2-0 against Kirby Smart. "I don't think we're there yet. I think there's things that we can do better. We talked about mental, physical and emotional toughness that it was gonna take. That was one of the first things we put on the keys to victory at the beginning of the week."
The Rebels' first win over a top-five ranked LSU team since 1965 means Ole Miss controls its own destiny in the conference title and playoff race nearing the midseason point. The Rebels have three top 15 finishes under Kiffin, but seek their first playoff appearance.
Oregon pushed from fifth to No. 2 after a double overtime win at Penn State, securing the victory on safety Dillon Thieneman's leaping interception of Drew Allar. The Ducks, now 11-0 against conference opponents since joining the Big Ten, have now won three straight against top five teams for the first time in program history while the Nittany Lions' losing streak against such teams pushes to 15 dating back to 2016.
Florida State tumbled outside of the top 10 following a stunning road loss Virginia as the Cavaliers seize their first appearance in the coaches poll under Tony Elliott.
Week 6 Coaches Poll
1. Ohio State (58)
2. Oregon (6)
3. Miami (1)
4. Ole Miss
5. Texas A&M
6. Penn State
7. Texas
8. Oklahoma
9. Indiana
10. Georgia
11. Alabama
12. Iowa State
13. LSU
14. Texas Tech
15. Tennessee
16. Georgia Tech
17. Vanderbilt
18. Missouri
19. Florida State
20. Michigan
21. Notre Dame
22. Illinois
23. BYU
24. Arizona State
25. Utah
Others receiving votes: Memphis 88; Louisville 83; Virginia 63; South Florida 29; USC 17; Maryland 17; Auburn 12; UNLV 11; Navy 9; Mississippi State 9; Tulane 8; Washington 7; North Texas 7; TCU 6; Nebraska 4; Duke 4; Iowa 3; Houston 1;