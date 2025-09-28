Alabama and Ole Miss are major movers in Sunday's Week 6 Coaches Poll following the Crimson Tide's 24-21 victory over previously fifth-ranked Georgia and the Rebels' win against LSU. Alabama surged five spots to No. 11 in the new rankings after snapping the Bulldogs' 33-game home winning streak while Lane Kiffin's squad is slotted at No. 4. Georgia, however, remains ranked ahead of Alabama.

"I think there's a toughness that's being built," DeBoer said after pushing his record to 2-0 against Kirby Smart. "I don't think we're there yet. I think there's things that we can do better. We talked about mental, physical and emotional toughness that it was gonna take. That was one of the first things we put on the keys to victory at the beginning of the week."

The Rebels' first win over a top-five ranked LSU team since 1965 means Ole Miss controls its own destiny in the conference title and playoff race nearing the midseason point. The Rebels have three top 15 finishes under Kiffin, but seek their first playoff appearance.

Oregon pushed from fifth to No. 2 after a double overtime win at Penn State, securing the victory on safety Dillon Thieneman's leaping interception of Drew Allar. The Ducks, now 11-0 against conference opponents since joining the Big Ten, have now won three straight against top five teams for the first time in program history while the Nittany Lions' losing streak against such teams pushes to 15 dating back to 2016.

Florida State tumbled outside of the top 10 following a stunning road loss Virginia as the Cavaliers seize their first appearance in the coaches poll under Tony Elliott.

Week 6 Coaches Poll

1. Ohio State (58)

2. Oregon (6)

3. Miami (1)

4. Ole Miss

5. Texas A&M

6. Penn State

7. Texas

8. Oklahoma

9. Indiana

10. Georgia

11. Alabama

12. Iowa State

13. LSU

14. Texas Tech

15. Tennessee

16. Georgia Tech

17. Vanderbilt

18. Missouri

19. Florida State

20. Michigan

21. Notre Dame

22. Illinois

23. BYU

24. Arizona State

25. Utah

Others receiving votes: Memphis 88; Louisville 83; Virginia 63; South Florida 29; USC 17; Maryland 17; Auburn 12; UNLV 11; Navy 9; Mississippi State 9; Tulane 8; Washington 7; North Texas 7; TCU 6; Nebraska 4; Duke 4; Iowa 3; Houston 1;