The top 10 of the latest USA Today Coaches Poll looked largely the same following Week 11, but two big names did return to the fold. Alabama and Clemson came in at No. 8 and No. 9, respectively, after bounce-back wins over Ole Miss and Louisville. Though the Crimson Tide were eliminated from SEC Championship Game contention by way of LSU's win over Arkansas, the Tigers secured their spot in the ACC Championship Game next month vs. North Carolina.

The arrival of Alabama and Clemson also means teams needed to fall from the top 10. The Rebels dropped five spots from No. 9 to No. 14 after falling just short against the Tide, and Oregon plummeted seven spots from No. 6 to No. 13 following a 37-34 home loss to Washington, which climbed from No. 23 to No. 15 -- still two spots behind the Ducks.

The biggest climber of the week, however, was Florida State, which entered the poll at No. 20, up 11 spots from where it finished in the balloting last week. The Seminoles crushed Syracuse 38-3 and have now won three straight by a combined score of 124-22.

The top five teams remain the same at the top of the poll, with Georgia receiving 61 of 63 first-place votes following a 45-19 win over Mississippi State. Texas, Liberty, Illinois and Kentucky all fell out of the poll following losses.

Check out the full top 25 as voted on by the 63 FBS coaches who make up the Coaches Poll. First-place votes are in parenthesis.

Coaches Poll top 25

1. Georgia (61)

2. Ohio State (1)

3. Michigan (1)

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. USC

7. LSU

8. Alabama

9. Clemson

10. Utah

11. North Carolina

12. Penn State

13. Oregon

14. Ole Miss

15. Washington

16. UCLA

17. Kansas State

18. UCF

19. Notre Dame

20. Florida State

21. Cincinnati

22. Tulane

23. Coastal Carolina

24. Oklahoma State

25. NC State

Others receiving votes: Texas 76; Oregon State 62; Illinois 48; Texas-San Antonio 40; Troy 32; Minnesota 30; Duke 24; Liberty 9; Pittsburgh 8; Kentucky 8; Florida 8; Boise State 5; Air Force 5; Wake Forest 3; South Alabama 2; Toledo 1.

Dropped out: No. 18 Texas; No. 19 Liberty; No. 20 Illinois; No. 24 Kentucky.