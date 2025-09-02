Alabama dropped a dozen spots and reigning national champion Ohio State reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in the Coaches Poll on Tuesday following a chaotic Week 1. The Crimson Tide suffered their first season-opening loss since 2001 in a 31-17 setback at Florida State, which debuts at No. 19. This is the earliest Alabama has ranked outside the top 10 in the Coaches Poll since 2008.

In a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown, the Buckeyes knocked off preseason favorite Texas, 14-7, showing no signs of a national title hangover. Four preseason top-10 teams went down in Week 1, with Clemson and Notre Dame both losing primetime matchups to ranked opponents in the first full opening weekend of the 2025 campaign.

LSU broke through for its first season-opening win since 2019, while Miami and coach Mario Cristobal unveiled a defense that looked vastly improved after being a liability last year. Both climbed into the top 10 in the latest Coaches Poll and positioned themselves to build strong College Football Playoff résumés early.

Boise State fell out after being thumped at South Florida, a blow to the Broncos' hopes of returning to the CFP as the Group of Six representative. Meanwhile, Oklahoma also jumped into the rankings ahead of its Week 2 matchup against Michigan.

Here's a full look at the Coaches Poll top 25 after Week 1. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Week 1 Coaches Poll

1. Ohio State (59)

2. Penn State (6)

3. Georgia (1)

4. LSU (1)

5. Oregon

6. Texas

7. Miami (FL)

8. Clemson

9. Notre Dame

10. Arizona State

11. South Carolina

12. Illinois

13. Michigan

14. Ole Miss

15. Florida

16. SMU

17. Tennessee

18. Iowa State

19. Florida State

20. Alabama

21. Indiana

22. Texas A&M

23. Texas Tech

24. Oklahoma

25. BYU

Others receiving votes: Utah (117); Louisville (95); Missouri (88); Kansas State (79); Tulane (45); USC (41); Auburn (41); TCU (33); Iowa (23); Navy (17); Georgia Tech (17); Nebraska (13); Memphis (11); South Florida (9); Duke (5); Kansas (4); Washington (3); Vanderbilt (2); FIU (1)