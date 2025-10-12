Curt Cignetti said he had a good feeling about Indiana's bout with Oregon heading into the Hoosiers' 30-20 win over the Ducks, the program's first away from home against a top-five opponent. And his team was rewarded in Sunday's Week 8 Coaches Poll, shooting to No. 3 behind Ohio State and Miami.

Indiana has put itself in position to not only challenge the Buckeyes for a Big Ten title, but also be in the conversation for a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. Cignetti told CBS Sports after the win he felt his team "broke Oregon's will" in the second half and played up to their full potential. After appearing in the bracket lat fall in Cignetti's first campaign as a 11-1 at-large selection, the unbeaten Hoosiers join Alabama this week as big-time winners after the Crimson Tide posted their third straight win over a ranked opponent, knocking off Missouri.

That feat only happened once during Nick Saban's illustrious 17-year tenure at the program, a testament to how well Kalen DeBoer's team has responded since the season-opening loss at Florida State. Penn State joins the Seminoles, Iowa State and Arizona State outside of the latest Coaches Poll after suffering another stunner — a 22-21 home loss to Northwestern that further clouded James Franklin's job security.

Previously-unbeaten Oklahoma's loss to Texas in the Red River Rivalry caused the Sooners to drop several spots following John Mateer's three-interception outing and the Longhorns' dominant showing defensively. Oklahoma still has to play five ranked teams over its final six games, college football's most brutal slate down these stretch.

Texas Tech pushed to No. 8, up two spots from last week after holding Kansas scoreless in the second half of Saturday night's 42-17 win. Cameron Dickey ran for a career-high 263 yards and two touchdowns during the Red Raiders' first game as a top-10 team since 2013.

First-place votes in parenthesis

Week 8 Coaches Poll

1. Ohio State (63)

2. Miami (2)

3. Indiana (1)

4. Texas A&M

5. Ole Miss

6. Alabama

7. Georgia

8. Texas Tech

9. Oregon

10. LSU

11. Tennessee

12. Georgia Tech

13. Oklahoma

14. BYU

15. Notre Dame

16. Missouri

17. Texas

18. Vanderbilt

19. Virginia

20. Memphis

21. USC

22. Utah

23. South Florida

24. Cincinnati

25. Illinois

Schools Dropped Out: No. 15 Michigan; No. 21 Iowa State; No. 22 Penn State; No. 23 Arizona State

Others Receiving Votes: Michigan 119; Nebraska 90; Washington 85; UNLV 43; Navy 43; Louisville 18; Tulane 17; Arizona State 17; Duke 11; Iowa 9; Iowa State 7; Clemson 6; Houston 4; TCU 1; San Diego State 1; Pittsburgh 1