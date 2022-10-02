We have a new No. 1 in the USA Today Coaches Poll ... and it's a familiar name. It seems the voting members were not impressed with Georgia's struggles to get by Missouri Saturday night, but they were quite impressed with how Alabama handled Arkansas on the road despite losing star quarterback Bryce Young for most of the game. As a result, the Crimson Tide have jumped Georgia and reclaimed the No. 1 spot for the first time since mid-September. The Tide received 34 first-place votes to Georgia's 23.

Outside of the top two spots, the top seven remains the same. Tennessee moved up a spot from No. 9 to No. 8 and Ole Miss and Penn State joined the top 10.

The biggest drops within the poll belong to Baylor (No. 14 to No. 22), Washington, (No. 18 to No. 24) and Arkansas (No. 19 to No. 25). Oklahoma and Texas A&M dropped from the poll entirely following Week 5 losses to TCU and Mississippi State, respectively.

The newcomers include Kansas, which jumped from unranked all the way to No. 17 after a close win over Iowa State. TCU enters at No. 18 after its 31-point win over the Sooners, and UCLA debuts at No. 19.

Here's a look at the entire top 25 as voted on by the 66 FBS coaches that make up the Coaches Poll (first-place votes in parenthesis).

Coaches Poll top 25

Also Receiving votes: Cincinnati 140; Louisiana State 89; Florida State 74; Florida 41; Washington State 38; Maryland 37; James Madison 30; Minnesota 23; Texas 22; Texas A&M 20; Air Force 20; Oklahoma 19; Coastal Carolina 11; Purdue 10; North Carolina 9; Tulane 6; Notre Dame 5; Illinois 3; Central Florida 2; Pittsburgh 1; Duke 1.