Coaches Poll Top 25: Alabama unanimous No. 1, UCF finishes outside top five

The Crimson Tide were unrivaled in their quest for No. 1

UCF gained four first-place votes in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll on Tuesday, but the Knights weren't as popular in the final coaches poll of the season. 

Alabama was the unanimous No. 1 team after beating Georgia in Monday's national championship. The Crimson Tide finished with every first-place vote, and as noted by USA Today's Eddie Timanus, it marks the first national championship coach Nick Saban has won at Alabama in which his team started the year ranked No. 1 in the poll. Like the AP poll, Georgia, Oklahoma and Clemson rounded out the top four with Ohio State finishing fifth. 

As for undefeated UCF, the Knights finished seventh in the polls, one spot below their ranking in the AP poll. Penn State, TCU and USC round out the top 10. That puts three Big Ten teams in the top 10. 

Here's how the rest of the top 25 looked ...

  1. Alabama (62)
  2. Georgia
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Clemson
  5. Ohio State
  6. Wisconsin
  7. UCF
  8. Penn State
  9. TCU
  10. USC
  11. Notre Dame
  12. Auburn
  13. Miami
  14. Oklahoma State
  15. Washington
  16. Michigan State
  17. Northwestern
  18. LSU
  19. Stanford
  20. Mississippi State
  21. South Florida
  22. Boise State
  23. NC State
  24. Memphis 
  25. Virginia Tech

Other receiving votes: Washington State 71; Troy 40; South Carolina 35; Florida Atlantic 35; Fresno State 35; Army 25; Iowa State 8; Utah 6; Wake Forest 3; Iowa 3; Appalachian State 2; Ohio 1; San Diego State 1.

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Shop