Coaches Poll top 25: Auburn moves up in college football rankings, Michigan drops

The top 10 gets a shake-up after Michigan struggled Saturday and LSU won big

The conclusion of Week 2 in college football has given us a shake up inside the top 10 of the Coaches Poll top 25 rankings. LSU, Notre Dame, Florida and Auburn all moved up in the newly-released rankings on Sunday, while Michigan, after battling Army to the wire Saturday, dropped three spots to No. 10. Ohio State also dropped one spot to No. 6 after being leapt by LSU.

USC, meanwhile, moved into the top 25 after trouncing Stanford on Saturday night with backup quarterback Kedon Solvis setting a Trojans' record for passing yards by a freshman in his debut.

The Clemson Tigers kept their spot atop the rankings once again by garnering 60 of a possible 63 first-place votes. Alabama received the only other three first-place votes. 

Here's the latest Coaches Poll in its entirety (first-place votes in parenthesis): 

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Georgia
  4. Oklahoma
  5. LSU
  6. Ohio State
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Florida
  9. Auburn
  10. Michigan
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Texas
  14. Wisconsin
  15. Texas A&M
  16. UCF
  17. Oregon
  18. Iowa
  19. Michigan State
  20. Washington State
  21. Washington
  22. Boise State
  23. Mississippi State
  24. USC
  25. Maryland

Others receiving votes: Virginia 64; Kentucky 62; California 51; Iowa State 48; Memphis 46; Oklahoma State 45; North Carolina 42; Boston College 31; Army 31; TCU 28; NC State 28; Colorado 16; Stanford 8; Hawaii 7; Appalachian State 6; Minnesota 5; Wyoming 3; Wake Forest 2; Troy 2; Arizona State 2; Tulane 1; Nebraska 1; Navy 1.

