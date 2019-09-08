Coaches Poll top 25: Auburn moves up in college football rankings, Michigan drops

The conclusion of Week 2 in college football has given us a shake up inside the top 10 of the Coaches Poll top 25 rankings. LSU, Notre Dame, Florida and Auburn all moved up in the newly-released rankings on Sunday, while Michigan, after battling Army to the wire Saturday, dropped three spots to No. 10. Ohio State also dropped one spot to No. 6 after being leapt by LSU.

USC, meanwhile, moved into the top 25 after trouncing Stanford on Saturday night with backup quarterback Kedon Solvis setting a Trojans' record for passing yards by a freshman in his debut.

The Clemson Tigers kept their spot atop the rankings once again by garnering 60 of a possible 63 first-place votes. Alabama received the only other three first-place votes.

Here's the latest Coaches Poll in its entirety (first-place votes in parenthesis):

Others receiving votes: Virginia 64; Kentucky 62; California 51; Iowa State 48; Memphis 46; Oklahoma State 45; North Carolina 42; Boston College 31; Army 31; TCU 28; NC State 28; Colorado 16; Stanford 8; Hawaii 7; Appalachian State 6; Minnesota 5; Wyoming 3; Wake Forest 2; Troy 2; Arizona State 2; Tulane 1; Nebraska 1; Navy 1.