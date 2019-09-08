Coaches Poll top 25: Auburn moves up in college football rankings, Michigan drops
The top 10 gets a shake-up after Michigan struggled Saturday and LSU won big
The conclusion of Week 2 in college football has given us a shake up inside the top 10 of the Coaches Poll top 25 rankings. LSU, Notre Dame, Florida and Auburn all moved up in the newly-released rankings on Sunday, while Michigan, after battling Army to the wire Saturday, dropped three spots to No. 10. Ohio State also dropped one spot to No. 6 after being leapt by LSU.
USC, meanwhile, moved into the top 25 after trouncing Stanford on Saturday night with backup quarterback Kedon Solvis setting a Trojans' record for passing yards by a freshman in his debut.
The Clemson Tigers kept their spot atop the rankings once again by garnering 60 of a possible 63 first-place votes. Alabama received the only other three first-place votes.
Here's the latest Coaches Poll in its entirety (first-place votes in parenthesis):
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Notre Dame
- Florida
- Auburn
- Michigan
- Penn State
- Utah
- Texas
- Wisconsin
- Texas A&M
- UCF
- Oregon
- Iowa
- Michigan State
- Washington State
- Washington
- Boise State
- Mississippi State
- USC
- Maryland
Others receiving votes: Virginia 64; Kentucky 62; California 51; Iowa State 48; Memphis 46; Oklahoma State 45; North Carolina 42; Boston College 31; Army 31; TCU 28; NC State 28; Colorado 16; Stanford 8; Hawaii 7; Appalachian State 6; Minnesota 5; Wyoming 3; Wake Forest 2; Troy 2; Arizona State 2; Tulane 1; Nebraska 1; Navy 1.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Bowl projections: Oregon bounces back
Struggles by expected top ACC, Pac-12 teams have led to some changes in Jerry Palm's bowl projections
-
UK QB Terry Wilson to undergo MRI
Wilson was horse-collar tackled by an EMU player when he sustained the potentially serious...
-
Week 2 scores: USC trounces Stanford
All the scores, highlights and updates from Saturday in Week 2 of the 2019 season
-
Week 2 overreactions: LSU ready for Bama
Is LSU for real? The Tigers appear to have all the weapons to finally solve its Crimson Tide...
-
LSU vs. Texas score, live updates
The Tigers prevailed in a wild night deep in the heart of Texas
-
Projected top 25: LSU to enter top five
Projecting the AP Top 25 college football rankings after Week 2 of the 2019 college football...