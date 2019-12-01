Coaches Poll top 25: Baylor makes key jump, Wisconsin into top 10 of college football rankings

The 2019 college football regular season is over. Rankings will be a hot topic between now and Selection Sunday on Dec. 8, but the first set from the Coaches Poll have been released. The two biggest shakeups involve a pair of conference championship underdogs in the top 10.

Baylor rose two spots to No. 8 after dismantling Kansas. The Bears will face No. 6 Oklahoma in a rematch of their November game next Saturday in the Big 12 Championship Game. Wisconsin rose four spots to No. 10 after beating Minnesota 38-17 to clinch the Big Ten West. The Badgers will also face a rematch in their title game by playing No. 2 Ohio State in Indianapolis. The Gophers fell six spots to No. 15.

Another shakeup comes after Auburn defeated Alabama 48-45 in the Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide didn't fall out of the top 10 entirely, coming in at No. 9. That's three spots above Auburn at No. 12. New teams in this week's poll include No. 22 Virginia, which will get No. 3 Clemson in the ACC Championship Game. Air Force also cracked the top 25 after finishing the year with a 10-2 record. Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech dropped out of the rankings after losses to Oklahoma and Virginia, respectively.

The rest of the poll in its entirety can be seen below. First-place votes are in parenthesis.

1. LSU (43)

2. Ohio State (17)

3. Clemson (4)

4. Georgia

5. Utah

6. Oklahoma

7. Florida

8. Baylor

9. Alabama

10. Wisconsin

11. Penn State

12. Auburn

13. Oregon

14. Notre Dame

15. Minnesota

16. Memphis

17. Boise State

18. Michigan

19. Iowa

20. Appalachian State

21. Cincinnati

22. Virginia

23. Navy

24. USC

25. Air Force

Schools dropped out: No. 21 Oklahoma State; No. 23 Virginia Tech.

Other receiving votes: Southern Methodist 65; Oklahoma State 40; Kansas State 24; UL Lafayette 21; Indiana 14; Hawaii 7; Central Florida 7; Arizona State 6; Tennessee 3; San Diego State 3; Iowa State 3; Virginia Tech 2; Temple 1.