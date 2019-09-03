Coaches Poll top 25: Boise State, Nebraska enter new college football rankings
Clemson and Alabama are the only teams receiving first-place votes after strong Week 1 showings
Week 1 of the college football slate was a perfect baptism into the season. We saw Oregon take a commanding lead over Auburn only to watch it slip away in the final seconds. We saw Louisville put Notre Dame on upset alert Monday evening, only to get boat raced in the end. And we saw No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama flex their blue-blood muscles in scoring a combined 94 points while allowing a combined 17 in season-opening wins.
The Tigers' 52-14 win on Thursday over Georgia Tech was enough to keep them atop the latest Coaches Poll released Tuesday, one spot ahead of the Crimson Tide. Clemson received 58 first-place votes from the coaches, while Alabama picked up the remaining six. Rounding out the rest of the top five in the same order as the first Coaches Poll is Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State.
Here's the latest Coaches Poll in its entirety (first-place votes in parenthesis):
1. Clemson (58)
2. Alabama (6)
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. LSU
7. Michigan
8. Notre Dame
9. Texas
10. Florida
11. Texas A&M
12. Washington
13. Auburn
14. Penn State
15. Utah
16. Wisconsin
17. UCF
18. Oregon
19. Iowa
20. Michigan State
21. Washington State
22. Syracuse
23. Stanford
24. Iowa State
25. Northwestern
Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 92; Cincinnati 49; Iowa State 41; Kentucky 40; Memphis 34; Oklahoma State 32; Virginia 28; Texas Christian 26; Army 24; NC State 18; Miami 11; Southern California 10; Boston College 10; Northwestern 7; Tulane 4; Arizona State 4; Appalachian State 4; Minnesota 3; Hawaii 3; Fresno State 3; Troy 2; North Carolina 2; Wyoming 1; Navy 1.
