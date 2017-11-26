Coaches Poll Top 25: Clemson edges out Oklahoma, Wisconsin for No. 1 spot

After both Alabama and Miami lost over the weekend, the new college football rankings are going to set the debate as to who is the best team in the country.

The new Coaches Poll has Clemson as the new No. 1 team, leading the way with 25 first-place votes. Oklahoma rose to No. 2, but the Sooners have nine less first-place votes than undefeated Wisconsin, which finished in third-place in the balloting. Even two-loss Auburn received four first-place votes after beating Alabama, which dropped four spots to No. 5.

Stanford made the biggest move up in the Coaches Poll after beating Notre Dame and advancing to the Pac-12 Championship Game (by virtue of Washington's Apple Cup win), jumping up five spots to No. 15, and the Irish made the biggest move down in the poll, down eight spots to No. 17.

Coaches Poll, Week 13

1. Clemson (25 first-place votes)

2. Oklahoma (12)

3. Wisconsin (21)

4. Auburn (4)

5. Alabama

6. Georgia

7. Miami (tie)

7. Ohio State (tie)

9. USC

10. Penn State

11. UCF

12. TCU

13. Washington

14. Memphis

15. Stanford

16. LSU

17. Notre Dame

18. Oklahoma State

19. Michigan State

20. Northwestern

21. Virginia Tech

22. Washington State

23. USF

24. Mississippi State

25. San Diego State

Dropped out: Boise State

Others Receiving Votes: Fresno State, NC State, Boise State, Troy, Toledo, FAU, South Carolina, Ary, Louisville