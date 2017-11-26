Coaches Poll Top 25: Clemson edges out Oklahoma, Wisconsin for No. 1 spot
Clemson is the new No. 1 team in the country according to the Coaches Poll
After both Alabama and Miami lost over the weekend, the new college football rankings are going to set the debate as to who is the best team in the country.
The new Coaches Poll has Clemson as the new No. 1 team, leading the way with 25 first-place votes. Oklahoma rose to No. 2, but the Sooners have nine less first-place votes than undefeated Wisconsin, which finished in third-place in the balloting. Even two-loss Auburn received four first-place votes after beating Alabama, which dropped four spots to No. 5.
Stanford made the biggest move up in the Coaches Poll after beating Notre Dame and advancing to the Pac-12 Championship Game (by virtue of Washington's Apple Cup win), jumping up five spots to No. 15, and the Irish made the biggest move down in the poll, down eight spots to No. 17.
Coaches Poll, Week 13
1. Clemson (25 first-place votes)
2. Oklahoma (12)
3. Wisconsin (21)
4. Auburn (4)
5. Alabama
6. Georgia
7. Miami (tie)
7. Ohio State (tie)
9. USC
10. Penn State
11. UCF
12. TCU
13. Washington
14. Memphis
15. Stanford
16. LSU
17. Notre Dame
18. Oklahoma State
19. Michigan State
20. Northwestern
21. Virginia Tech
22. Washington State
23. USF
24. Mississippi State
25. San Diego State
Dropped out: Boise State
Others Receiving Votes: Fresno State, NC State, Boise State, Troy, Toledo, FAU, South Carolina, Ary, Louisville
