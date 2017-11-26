Coaches Poll Top 25: Clemson edges out Oklahoma, Wisconsin for No. 1 spot

Clemson is the new No. 1 team in the country according to the Coaches Poll

After both Alabama and Miami lost over the weekend, the new college football rankings are going to set the debate as to who is the best team in the country. 

The new Coaches Poll has Clemson as the new No. 1 team, leading the way with 25 first-place votes. Oklahoma rose to No. 2, but the Sooners have nine less first-place votes than undefeated Wisconsin, which finished in third-place in the balloting. Even two-loss Auburn received four first-place votes after beating Alabama, which dropped four spots to No. 5. 

Stanford made the biggest move up in the Coaches Poll after beating Notre Dame and advancing to the Pac-12 Championship Game (by virtue of Washington's Apple Cup win), jumping up five spots to No. 15, and the Irish made the biggest move down in the poll, down eight spots to No. 17.

Coaches Poll, Week 13

1. Clemson (25 first-place votes)
2. Oklahoma (12)
3. Wisconsin (21)
4. Auburn (4)
5. Alabama
6. Georgia 
7. Miami (tie)
7. Ohio State (tie)
9. USC 
10. Penn State
11. UCF 
12. TCU 
13. Washington 
14. Memphis 
15. Stanford 
16. LSU 
17. Notre Dame 
18. Oklahoma State
19. Michigan State 
20. Northwestern 
21. Virginia Tech 
22. Washington State 
23. USF 
24. Mississippi State 
25. San Diego State 

Dropped out: Boise State 

Others Receiving Votes: Fresno State, NC State, Boise State, Troy, Toledo, FAU, South Carolina, Ary, Louisville 

