There wasn't too much shake up within the top 10 of the Coaches Poll top 25 after Week 13, but there was a change in the top four as Clemson moved one spot ahead of Ohio State to No. 3. The change comes less than a week after the College Football Playoff Selection Committee made the same ranking with the Tigers ahead of the Buckeyes. Clemson showed out in a dominant win against Pitt this week while Ohio State had its game canceled because of COVID-19 issues

This week's movement is mostly notable for the teams that fell after suffering their first loss of the season. Oregon was at No. 11 in last week's rankings and now checks in at No. 20 after a tough, fog-filled rivalry game loss to Oregon State and Northwestern fell from No. 13 to No. 17 after a loss at Michigan State. Both teams still have conference championship hopes that are very much alive, but the ranking momentum that comes with being one of the last undefeated teams in the country -- even with a smaller sample size -- is gone once that first loss is recorded.

Iowa State had one of the best results of teams outside the top 10 with its comeback road win against Texas on Friday afternoon. Matt Campbell now has the Cyclones essentially locked in to one of the two Big 12 Championship Game spots thanks to wins against both Oklahoma and Texas. With a victory next week against West Virginia or an Oklahoma State loss to either TCU or Baylor, Iowa State will secure its spot in Dallas on Dec. 19. Iowa State moved from No. 15 to No. 12 in the Coaches Poll after the win, landing one spot ahead of an Oklahoma team it beat earlier in this season.

Of course there is the other side of that result, which is the Longhorns falling from No. 21 to out of the top 25, along with Auburn and North Carolina after their losses to No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Notre Dame, respectively. That opened the door for Washington to make its first Coaches Poll appearance since action started for the Huskies.

Check out the entire Coaches Poll Top 25 below:

Dropped out: No. 19 Auburn; No. 21 Texas; No. 23 North Carolina

Others receiving votes: Auburn 75; North Carolina 68; Missouri 43; Texas 40; NC State 40; Appalachian State 33; Buffalo 29; Colorado 27; San Jose State 19; Memphis 17; Boise State 15; Nevada 14; Boston College 10; Army 6; Mississippi 3; West Virginia 2; Florida Atlantic 1; Central Florida 1.