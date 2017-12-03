Coaches Poll Top 25: Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama fill out top four

The coaches and AP are consistent with each other

The two major polls are in, and they're in agreement: Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama are the best four teams in the country.

The Tigers and Sooners maintain the top two spots, Georgia moved up three spots to No. 3 after topping Auburn 28-7 in the SEC Championship Game and Alabama moves up one spot to No. 4 -- one spot ahead of Ohio State, which topped Wisconsin on Saturday night in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Here's the full Top 25 (first-place votes in parenthesis):

  1. Clemson (49)
  2. Oklahoma (10)
  3. Georgia (2)
  4. Alabama
  5. Ohio State
  6. Wisconsin
  7. USC
  8. Auburn
  9. Penn State
  10. UCF
  11. Miami
  12. Washington
  13. TCU
  14. LSU
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Stanford
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Memphis
  19. Michigan State
  20. Northwestern
  21. Washington State
  22. Virginia Tech
  23. Mississippi State
  24. South Floida
  25. Boise State

Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 54; San Diego State 50; Florida Atlantic 24; Toledo 21; Troy 11; Michigan 11; Fresno State 5; Louisville 4; South Carolina 4.

