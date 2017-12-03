Coaches Poll Top 25: Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama fill out top four

The two major polls are in, and they're in agreement: Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama are the best four teams in the country.

The Tigers and Sooners maintain the top two spots, Georgia moved up three spots to No. 3 after topping Auburn 28-7 in the SEC Championship Game and Alabama moves up one spot to No. 4 -- one spot ahead of Ohio State, which topped Wisconsin on Saturday night in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Here's the full Top 25 (first-place votes in parenthesis):

Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 54; San Diego State 50; Florida Atlantic 24; Toledo 21; Troy 11; Michigan 11; Fresno State 5; Louisville 4; South Carolina 4.