Coaches Poll top 25: Clemson sits at No. 1 in preseason rankings, Ohio State lands in the top 5
Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State round out the top five
The calendar has turned to August, which means college football will be played this month. That means that it's time for ranking season, and the 2019 preseason Coaches Poll was released on Thursday, with defending national champion Clemson chiming in at No. 1. It's the first time in program history that the Tigers have been ranked No. 1 in the preseason Coaches Poll.
National runner-up Alabama chimed in at No. 2, with Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State rounding out the top five. Clemson and Alabama are the only two teams that received first-place votes.
One of the most surprising notes from the poll is that the much-maligned Pac-12 landed five teams in the top 25 with Washington being the highest-ranked team at No. 12.
Here's the poll in its entirety (first-place votes in parenthesis):
1. Clemson (59)
2. Alabama (6)
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. LSU
7. Michigan
8. Florida
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas
11. Texas A&M
12. Washington
13. Oregon
14. Penn State
15. Utah
16. Auburn
T17. Wisconsin
T17. UCF
19. Iowa
20. Michigan State
21. Washington State
22. Syracuse
23. Stanford
24. Iowa State
25. Northwestern
Others receiving votes: Nebraska 152; Boise State 118; Mississippi State 111; Miami (FL) 94; Army 91; Kentucky 79; Virginia Tech 64; TCUn 63; USC 47; Utah State 32; Fresno State 32; Virginia 30; Cincinnati 25; West Virginia 24; Memphis 24; Oklahoma State 20; South Carolina 15; NC State 12; Duke 10; Boston College 5; Florida State 4; Baylor 4; Appalachian State 4; North Texas 3; Houston 3; UCLA 2; Temple 2; Arizona State 2; Troy 1; Tennessee 1; Ole Miss 1; Minnesota 1.
