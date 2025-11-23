ACC chaos reached new levels following Pittsburgh's 42-28 win at Georgia Tech and now, mass shakeup in the Week 14 Coaches Poll top 25 rankings follows. Pitt re-entered Sunday's latest rankings at No. 24, with the Panthers being one of five ACC teams to garner a position along with Miami, Virginia, Georgia Tech and newcomer, SMU.

If Pitt beats Miami and Virginia or SMU falter, the Panthers clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 6 and could be playing for a College Football Playoff berth. The Hurricanes, Cavaliers, Mustangs and Duke Blue Devils are also mathematically alive in the league title race.

Only Virginia and SMU are in control of their own destiny.

"I mean, talking about must wins, this was a must win," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said after his team bounced back from a loss to Notre Dame. "And our guys came down and got it done. So it just tells you the resilience our guys have, the belief they have in each other. We talked about it all week. We were gonna go down to The A and get a win, and they did."

James Madison (10-1) continues to be beloved by the coaches, who have the Dukes as the highest-ranked Group of Five team for the second straight week following their win over Washington State. Unfortunately for JMU, it has an uphill climb to reach the playoff considering the selection committee hasn't yet ranked the Dukes this season.

Where multiple Group of Five teams and their ACC brethren are slotted in Tuesday's updated playoff rankings is important moving forward. The final two auto-bids for conference champions will likely be decided from within that group once the dust settles in the Big Ten, ACC and Big 12.

If an unranked team wins the ACC, there's no guarantee that league places a representative in the playoff if North Texas or Tulane win the American and JMU wins out.

First-place votes in parenthesis.

Week 13 Coaches Poll

1. Ohio State (61)

2. Indiana

3. Texas A&M (2)

4. Georgia

5. Oregon

6. Ole Miss

7. Texas Tech

8. Oklahoma

9. Notre Dame

10. Alabama

11. BYU

12. Vanderbilt

13. Miami

14. Utah

15. Michigan

16. Texas

17. Virginia

18. Tennessee

19. Georgia Tech

20. USC

21. James Madison

22. North Texas

23. Tulane

24. Pittsburgh

25. SMU

Schools Dropped Out: No. 21 Missouri; No. 24 Houston;

Others Receiving Votes: Arizona State 86; Navy 58; Washington 39; Missouri 32; Iowa 32; Arizona 30; San Diego State 29; Houston 22; Penn State 4; Illinois 4; Connecticut 4; UNLV 2; South Florida 1;