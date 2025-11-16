Oklahoma kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive and notched a second signature road win of the season. It was a resounding victory at previously fourth-ranked Alabama, and caused major changes in Sunday's Week 13 Coaches Poll top 25. The Sooners pushed ahead two spots to No. 8, and have now entered the projected playoff field as one of four at-large hopefuls from the SEC. Alabama subsequently dropped to No 10.

Despite being doubled up in total yardage and recording its lowest output (212) in a win since 2021, Oklahoma beat a ranked conference opponent on the road for the second straight time after taking Tennessee out of the playoff picture.

"Who's it not pretty for? What does that mean? Some people it's pretty for. I happen to like it," Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said after his team notched three takeaways and scored on defense. "But again, it's a reflection, we see it in our league. I don't know what all happened today throughout the league, but we're playing really good people. They're going to make plays, we're going to make plays. We're going to get got, they're going to get got. Turnovers are going to be a part of it."

Tied with Oklahoma at No. 10 in last week's rankings, Texas moved back eight spots to No. 18 after falling at Georgia, 35-10. The Longhorns trailed 14-10 after the third quarter before the Bulldogs ran away in the final frame with two touchdown passes and a touchdown rush from quarterback Gunner Stockton.

USC is making its move in the at-large playoff conversation after its eighth win, a rain-soaked victory over Iowa. The Trojans pushed ahead of Michigan in Sunday's Coaches Poll to No. 16 and battles Oregon on the road next weekend in a Big Ten pivotal matchup of elite teams.

First-place votes in parenthesis

Week 13 Coaches Poll

1. Ohio State (61)

2. Indiana

3. Texas A&M (2)

4. Georgia

5. Oregon

6. Ole Miss

7. Texas Tech

8. Oklahoma

9. Notre Dame

10. Alabama

11. BYU

12. Georgia Tech

13. Vanderbilt

14. Utah

15. Miami

16. USC

17. Michigan

18. Texas

19. Virginia

20. Tennessee

21. Missouri

22. James Madison

23. North Texas

24. Houston

25. Tulane

Schools Dropped Out: No. 21 Louisville; No. 22 Cincinnati; No. 23 Pittsburgh;

Others Receiving Votes: Navy 56; SMU 42; Illinois 34; Washington 28; Iowa 24; Arizona 23; Louisville 21; San Diego State 19; Arizona State 16; Pittsburgh 13; Nebraska 12; East Carolina 3;