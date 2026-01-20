The 2025 college football season ended Monday when Indiana outlasted Miami 27-21 to win the program's first national title. The Hoosiers finished the season ranked No. 1 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches polls for the first time in program history as a result.

Miami jumped eight spots in the final rankings of the season and finished No. 2 ahead of Ole Miss, Oregon and Georgia to round out the top five. The Hurricanes hunted their first title since 2001 but came up just short after quarterback Carson Beck threw a game-sealing interception in the final minute of regulation.

Ole Miss experienced a magical run to the CFP semifinals after defeating Tulane and Georgia in the first round and quarterfinals, respectively. The Rebels' run to the CFP semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl came amid coaching chaos, as former coach Lane Kiffin left to become the coach at LSU right before the playoff began.

Ohio State, the team that won the inaugural 12-team CFP last year over Notre Dame, finished No. 6 in the final poll. The Buckeyes' two losses came against eventual national champion Indiana in the Big Ten title game and Miami in the CFP quarterfinals at the Cotton Bowl.

Coaches Poll top 25

1. Indiana

2. Miami

3. Ole Miss

4. Oregon

5. Georgia

6. Ohio State

7. Texas Tech

8. Texas A&M

9. Alabama

10. Oklahoma

11. Notre Dame

12. BYU

13. Texas

14. Utah

15. Vanderbilt

16. Virginia

17. Iowa

18. Tulane

19. Houston

20. James Madison

21. USC

22. Michigan

23. Navy

24. Georgia Tech

25. Illinois