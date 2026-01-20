Indiana lands at No. 1, Ole Miss earns top-three finish in final Coaches Poll top 25 rankings
Indiana finished as the No. 1 team after defeating Miami in the College Football Playoff National Championship
The 2025 college football season ended Monday when Indiana outlasted Miami 27-21 to win the program's first national title. The Hoosiers finished the season ranked No. 1 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches polls for the first time in program history as a result.
Miami jumped eight spots in the final rankings of the season and finished No. 2 ahead of Ole Miss, Oregon and Georgia to round out the top five. The Hurricanes hunted their first title since 2001 but came up just short after quarterback Carson Beck threw a game-sealing interception in the final minute of regulation.
Ole Miss experienced a magical run to the CFP semifinals after defeating Tulane and Georgia in the first round and quarterfinals, respectively. The Rebels' run to the CFP semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl came amid coaching chaos, as former coach Lane Kiffin left to become the coach at LSU right before the playoff began.
Ohio State, the team that won the inaugural 12-team CFP last year over Notre Dame, finished No. 6 in the final poll. The Buckeyes' two losses came against eventual national champion Indiana in the Big Ten title game and Miami in the CFP quarterfinals at the Cotton Bowl.
Coaches Poll top 25
1. Indiana
2. Miami
3. Ole Miss
4. Oregon
5. Georgia
6. Ohio State
7. Texas Tech
8. Texas A&M
9. Alabama
10. Oklahoma
11. Notre Dame
12. BYU
13. Texas
14. Utah
15. Vanderbilt
16. Virginia
17. Iowa
18. Tulane
19. Houston
20. James Madison
21. USC
22. Michigan
23. Navy
24. Georgia Tech
25. Illinois