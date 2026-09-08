Oregon plummeted four spots to No. 6 in the Week 2 Coaches Poll released on Tuesday after narrowly escaping with a 34-27 win over Boise State in a Week 1 thriller. The Ducks received just one first-place vote in the poll after earning six in the preseason.

Elsewhere, Michigan held on at No. 24, despite its poor showing in a controversial 13-12 win over Western Michigan. The Wolverines did drop eight spots, however, as they gear up for a Week 2 showdown with Oklahoma.

Oregon's fall was the most significant movement from any team in the top 10 after most of the nation's most highly ranked teams cruised to easy victories in their season openers. But there is a new member of the top 10 as LSU surged five spots to No. 8 after waxing Clemson 51-10 in the marquee matchup of Week 1. Clemson was the only team to drop out of the poll.

LSU's rise meant Ole Miss dropped out of the top 10, falling from No. 10 to No. 11, even after beating Louisville on Sunday night. Texas A&M (No. 9) and Oklahoma (No. 10) also dropped one spot to make way for LSU's rise.

As for Week 2's marquee matchup between Ohio State and Texas, it will be a showdown between No. 1 and No. 3 in the Coaches Poll. Ohio State retained the top spot after its easy win against Ball State, while Texas rose one spot after beating Texas State.

Below is the list of teams included in the Coaches Poll, along with the points received and first-place votes in parentheses.

Week 2 Coaches Poll

Others receiving votes: Louisville 125; Illinois 45; Boise State 43; Arizona 42; South Carolina 36; Memphis 24; Auburn 19; Vanderbilt 17; Pittsburgh 14; Virginia Tech 11; Nebraska 11; Arizona State 11; Minnesota 9; Western Michigan 7; New Mexico 7; North Dakota State 6; Kansas State 6; Navy 5; UCLA 4; Duke 4; UNLV 3; Clemson 3; San Diego State 2; North Carolina 2; Colorado 1;