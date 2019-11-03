Coaches Poll top 25: Florida falls out of top 10, AAC puts four in new college football rankings
The AAC has four of the top 25 teams in the coaches poll
Four of the top five teams in the country were off in Week 10, and the only one that wasn't, Clemson, hosted Wofford in a runaway victory. So when the new college football rankings were released on Sunday, it didn't come as a surprise to see no change among the top five in the Coaches Poll.
But after that, there were changes in the rankings, the most notable being adjustments following Georgia's big win against Florida in Jacksonville, Florida. The Bulldogs, now 7-1, moved up to No. 6 following the victory, just one spot behind the five undefeated teams at the top. The coaches were particularly unkind to Florida after the defeat, dropping the Gators down five spots to outside the top 10 at No. 11.
Memphis made the biggest move up in the Coaches Poll, now four spots higher at No. 19 following its win against SMU on Saturday night in the Liberty Bowl. The Mustangs, no longer undefeated, had one of the biggest drops of the week but remained in the top 25 at No. 23. Combined with Cincinnati and Navy, making its first poll appearance of the season, the AAC has more teams ranked in the Coaches Poll than the ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12.
Check out the full Amway USA Today Coaches Poll below:
- Alabama (37 first-place votes )
- LSU (11)
- Clemson (9)
- Ohio State (8)
- Penn State
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- Utah
- Baylor
- Florida
- Auburn
- Minnesota
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Wisconsin
- Cincinnati
- Iowa
- Memphis
- Wake Forest
- Boise State
- Kansas State
- SMU
- San Diego State
- Navy
Dropped out: No. 20 Appalachian State, No. 24 Texas
Others Receiving Votes: Texas 79; Indiana 44; Central Florida 24; Appalachian State 24; Texas A&M 22; Louisiana Tech 13; Oklahoma State 5; Air Force 4; Virginia 2; Wyoming 1; Pittsburgh 1
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Bowl projections: Bama-LSU a CFP preview
The Crimson Tide and Tigers are projected for a rematch in the College Football Playoff
-
Week 10 live top 25 scores, highlights
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus rankings and highlights from Week...
-
People wrote off the Pac-12 too soon
On an otherwise quiet week in college football, the Pac-12 showed it isn't dead yet
-
Rankings: Will Georgia enter top five?
Predicting the new AP Top 25 college football rankings after Week 10 of the 2019 season
-
Oregon demolishes USC in key Pac-12 game
A Pac-12 Championship Game appearance and potential College Football Playoff bid are possible...
-
Georgia sends message, silences doubters
The Bulldogs' SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff hopes are alive with the win...
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game