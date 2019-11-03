Coaches Poll top 25: Florida falls out of top 10, AAC puts four in new college football rankings

Four of the top five teams in the country were off in Week 10, and the only one that wasn't, Clemson, hosted Wofford in a runaway victory. So when the new college football rankings were released on Sunday, it didn't come as a surprise to see no change among the top five in the Coaches Poll. 

But after that, there were changes in the rankings, the most notable being adjustments following Georgia's big win against Florida in Jacksonville, Florida. The Bulldogs, now 7-1, moved up to No. 6 following the victory, just one spot behind the five undefeated teams at the top. The coaches were particularly unkind to Florida after the defeat, dropping the Gators down five spots to outside the top 10 at No. 11. 

Memphis made the biggest move up in the Coaches Poll, now four spots higher at No. 19 following its win against SMU on Saturday night in the Liberty Bowl. The Mustangs, no longer undefeated, had one of the biggest drops of the week but remained in the top 25 at No. 23. Combined with Cincinnati and Navy, making its first poll appearance of the season, the AAC has more teams ranked in the Coaches Poll than the ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12.    

Check out the full Amway USA Today Coaches Poll below: 

  1. Alabama (37 first-place votes )
  2. LSU (11)
  3. Clemson (9)
  4. Ohio State (8)
  5. Penn State 
  6. Georgia 
  7. Oregon
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Utah 
  10. Baylor
  11. Florida 
  12. Auburn
  13. Minnesota 
  14. Michigan 
  15. Notre Dame 
  16. Wisconsin 
  17. Cincinnati 
  18. Iowa 
  19. Memphis 
  20. Wake Forest 
  21. Boise State 
  22. Kansas State 
  23. SMU
  24. San Diego State 
  25. Navy 

Dropped out: No. 20 Appalachian State, No. 24 Texas 

Others Receiving Votes: Texas 79; Indiana 44; Central Florida 24; Appalachian State 24; Texas A&M 22; Louisiana Tech 13; Oklahoma State 5; Air Force 4; Virginia 2; Wyoming 1; Pittsburgh 1

