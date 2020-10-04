Losses up and down the top 25 have provided the setting for one of the most significant shakeups in the college football rankings to date. When the new Coaches Poll top 25 was released on Sunday, four teams had fallen out of the rankings and five teams saw jumps up of five spots or more.

A total of eight ranked teams lost in Week 5, with six of those losses coming to unranked opponents. No. 13 Auburn and No. 20 Texas A&M weren't punished as much for their losses to No. 3 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama, while the falls for the other six teams dropped them right out of the rankings. Oklahoma State was one of the biggest risers this week, up nine spots to No. 10 after beating Kansas to improve to 3-0.

The most notable drop was for Oklahoma, which now sits at 1-2 after its loss to Iowa State. The Sooners are unranked for the first time since 2014. It's also the first 0-2 start in Big 12 play for the Sooners since 1998.

While the shifts were dramatic further down the rankings, it's also notable to see the coaches start to put some more support behind Georgia, which is up one spot and now in a tie for No. 3 with its SEC East rival Florida.

Check out the full Coaches Poll top 25 below:

1. Clemson (46 first-place votes)

2. Alabama (14)

3. Georgia

3. Florida

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State (2)

7. Miami

8. Penn State

9. North Carolina

10. Oklahoma State

11. Cincinnati

12. Tennessee

13. Auburn

14. Wisconsin

15. BYU

16. LSU

17. Oregon

18. Virginia Tech

19. Michigan

20. Texas A&M

21. SMU

22. Texas

23. Louisiana

24. Iowa State

25. UCF

Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 120; Minnesota 120; USC 112; Kansas State 86; TCU 58; Oklahoma 53; Army 51; Marshall 46; Iowa 39; Coastal Carolina 38; Utah 36; Memphis 35; Arkansas 35; Pittsburgh 32; West Virginia 30; Boise State 30; UAB 25; Mississippi 24; NC State 17; Arizona State 16; Tulsa 15; Air Force 13; Kentucky 11; Washington 8; Virginia 8; Nebraska 5; California 5; Boston College 5; Stanford 4; Baylor 2; Liberty 1

Dropped out of the rankings: No. 14 Mississippi State; No. 16 Oklahoma; No. 24 Memphis; No. 25 Pittsburgh