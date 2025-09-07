Florida tumbled out of the latest Coaches Poll following Saturday night's stunning loss to USF. Strengthened by an impressive win over Michigan in the only ranked matchup of the weekend, Oklahoma leaped eight spots to No. 16 in Sunday's update, this coming after the Sooners failed to appear in the preseason Coaches Poll for the first time in 25 years.

USF debuted in the rankings at No. 23 coming off another momentum-changing win under third-year coach Alex Golesh. The highest-ranked Group of Five team, the Bulls' walk-off win in Gainesville comes after USF blasted then-ranked Boise State in Week 1. USF, who takes on Miami next week, is the only team nationally to beat two ranked opponents over the first two games of the season.

"A bunch of guys that bought into a vision when it probably wasn't super cool, huh? And they're just sick of hearing, man, one in whatever, one in whatever, South whatever," Golesh said. "These guys are bulls, they bought in and it paid off."

Defending Big 12 champion Arizona State dropped 14 spots after falling in the final minute at Mississippi State, a signature win for Bulldogs coach Jeff Lebby coming off a disastrous 10-loss season in 2024. After dropping a nation-leading 12 spots last week following a loss at Florida State, Alabama is back inside the top 20.

Here's a full look at the Coaches Poll top 25 after Week 2. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Week 3 Coaches Poll

Others receiving votes: Missouri 142; Louisville 88; USC 87; SMU 87; Florida 68; Auburn 57; Tulane 55; TCU 36; Georgia Tech 26; Nebraska 19; Navy 16; Washington 15; Mississippi State 15; Memphis 11; Baylor 9; Vanderbilt 7; Kansas 4; UNLV 3; Pittsburgh 1; North Carolina State 1;