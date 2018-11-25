Coaches Poll top 25: Florida, Texas enter the top 10 in latest college football rankings
The Longhorns will rematch with Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game
Following a full Week 13 in college football, the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll has released its latest top 25, and the top 10 has two new teams with No. 9 Texas and No. 10 Florida. The Longhorns are coming off of a 24-17 win against Kansas that, while interesting at times, puts them in the Big 12 Championship Game for a rematch against No. 5 Oklahoma. Florida ended a five-game losing streak to Florida State to finish the season 9-3 with a spot all but officially secured in a New Year's Six bowl.
Other movements in the top 10 include Ohio State rising four spots to No. 6 after thrashing Michigan 62-39. The Wolverines, which had the No. 1 defense in the country coming into the rivalry game, falls four spots to No. 8 and is all but officially out of the playoff hunt.
Elsewhere, LSU mysteriously falls six spots to No. 14 after losing to Texas A&M 74-72 in seven overtimes. Utah State fell the most of any top-25 team, dropping nine spots to No. 24 after losing to Boise State 33-24. Pitt drops out of the top 25 after losing to Miami 24-3, but the Panthers were already locked in to the ACC Championship Game vs. Clemson.
Here's the newest poll in its entirety with first-place votes in parenthesis.
- Alabama (63)
- Clemson (1)
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- UCF
- Michigan
- Texas
- Florida
- Washington
- Penn State
- Washington State
- LSU
- Kentucky
- West Virginia
- Utah
- Syracuse
- Mississippi State
- Boise State
- Northwestern
- Texas A&M
- Fresno State
- Utah State
- Army
Schools Dropped Out: No. 25 Pittsburgh
Others Receiving Votes: Iowa State 103; Cincinnati 82; NC State 55; Missouri 33; Iowa 20; Appalachian State 14; Pittsburgh 13; Memphis 6; UAB 4; Stanford 3; Oregon 3; Buffalo 3; Wisconsin 1; California 1; Georgia Southern 1
