Coaches Poll top 25: Florida, Texas enter the top 10 in latest college football rankings

The Longhorns will rematch with Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game

Following a full Week 13 in college football, the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll has released its latest top 25, and the top 10 has two new teams with No. 9 Texas and No. 10 Florida. The Longhorns are coming off of a 24-17 win against Kansas that, while interesting at times, puts them in the Big 12 Championship Game for a rematch against No. 5 Oklahoma. Florida ended a five-game losing streak to Florida State to finish the season 9-3 with a spot all but officially secured in a New Year's Six bowl. 

Other movements in the top 10 include Ohio State rising four spots to No. 6 after thrashing Michigan 62-39. The Wolverines, which had the No. 1 defense in the country coming into the rivalry game, falls four spots to No. 8 and is all but officially out of the playoff hunt. 

Elsewhere, LSU mysteriously falls six spots to No. 14 after losing to Texas A&M 74-72 in seven overtimes. Utah State fell the most of any top-25 team, dropping nine spots to No. 24 after losing to Boise State 33-24. Pitt drops out of the top 25 after losing to Miami 24-3, but the Panthers were already locked in to the ACC Championship Game vs. Clemson.

Here's the newest poll in its entirety with first-place votes in parenthesis.

  1. Alabama (63)
  2. Clemson (1)
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Georgia
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Ohio State
  7. UCF
  8. Michigan
  9. Texas
  10. Florida
  11. Washington
  12. Penn State
  13. Washington State
  14. LSU
  15. Kentucky
  16. West Virginia
  17. Utah
  18. Syracuse
  19. Mississippi State
  20. Boise State
  21. Northwestern
  22. Texas A&M
  23. Fresno State
  24. Utah State
  25. Army

Schools Dropped Out: No. 25 Pittsburgh

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa State 103; Cincinnati 82; NC State 55; Missouri 33; Iowa 20; Appalachian State 14; Pittsburgh 13; Memphis 6; UAB 4; Stanford 3; Oregon 3; Buffalo 3; Wisconsin 1; California 1; Georgia Southern 1

