Coaches Poll top 25: Florida, Texas enter the top 10 in latest college football rankings

Following a full Week 13 in college football, the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll has released its latest top 25, and the top 10 has two new teams with No. 9 Texas and No. 10 Florida. The Longhorns are coming off of a 24-17 win against Kansas that, while interesting at times, puts them in the Big 12 Championship Game for a rematch against No. 5 Oklahoma. Florida ended a five-game losing streak to Florida State to finish the season 9-3 with a spot all but officially secured in a New Year's Six bowl.

Other movements in the top 10 include Ohio State rising four spots to No. 6 after thrashing Michigan 62-39. The Wolverines, which had the No. 1 defense in the country coming into the rivalry game, falls four spots to No. 8 and is all but officially out of the playoff hunt.

Elsewhere, LSU mysteriously falls six spots to No. 14 after losing to Texas A&M 74-72 in seven overtimes. Utah State fell the most of any top-25 team, dropping nine spots to No. 24 after losing to Boise State 33-24. Pitt drops out of the top 25 after losing to Miami 24-3, but the Panthers were already locked in to the ACC Championship Game vs. Clemson.

Here's the newest poll in its entirety with first-place votes in parenthesis.

Schools Dropped Out: No. 25 Pittsburgh

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa State 103; Cincinnati 82; NC State 55; Missouri 33; Iowa 20; Appalachian State 14; Pittsburgh 13; Memphis 6; UAB 4; Stanford 3; Oregon 3; Buffalo 3; Wisconsin 1; California 1; Georgia Southern 1