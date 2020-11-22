If Georgia's Week 12 could be summed up in a text message, it would be, "new quarterback, who dis?" The Bulldogs have reentered the top 10 of the USA Today Amway Coaches Poll following their narrow 31-24 win over a short-handed Mississippi State team. The change to quarterback JT Daniels proved to be the difference as the former USC QB tossed for 401 yards and four touchdowns in his debut.

It wasn't a conventional Georgia win, but it did beg the question of what the Bulldogs might have looked like if Daniels had been healthy enough to be inserted into the first-team offense earlier in the season. In any case, Georgia looks set at quarterback for the future.

The Bulldogs also received help getting into the top 10 due to Indiana falling two spots after losing 42-35 to Ohio State. There's an argument that the Hoosiers deserved to stay right where they were -- or even move up -- given the way they played, but conventional tendencies within the Coaches Poll prevailed.

There was little movement overall in the top 10, but Northwestern jumped seven spots up to No. 13 after defeating Wisconsin 17-7. The Badgers fell eight spots to No. 20 as a result. The only team to drop out of the rankings was Liberty after its loss to NC State on a blocked field goal.

Here's how the rest of the Coaches Poll shakes out. First-place votes are in parenthesis.

1. Alabama (59)

2. Notre Dame (2)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Clemson

5. Florida

6. Texas A&M

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. MIami (FL)

10. Georgia

11. Oregon

12. Indiana

13. Northwestern

14. Oklahoma

15. Iowa State

16. Marshall

17. Coastal Carolina

18. USC

19. Auburn

20. Wisconsin

21. Texas

22. Oklahoma State

23. North Carolina

24. Louisiana

25. Tulsa

Schools dropped out: No. 22 Liberty.

Other receiving votes: Nevada 39; Liberty 27; Missouri 24; Washington 17; San Jose State 13; Maryland 13; NC State 12; Boston College 12; Boise State 11; Southern Methodist 10; Memphis 9; Army 6; Appalachian State 6; Louisiana State 3; Purdue 2; Iowa 1.