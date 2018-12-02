Coaches Poll top 25: Georgia falls after loss to Alabama in college football rankings
The Bulldogs fell out of the top four after losing in hearbreaking fashion
The SEC Championship Game was a thriller. Unfortunately for Georgia, a heartbreaking 35-28 loss means the Bulldogs are bound to fall in the polls. However, it was not a huge drop. Georgia fell only two spots from No. 4 to No. 6. Kirby Smart's team has actually controlled its last two games against Alabama, but is 0-2 in those results. Now, with the College Football Playoff Selection Committee set to name its top four, the only question is whether Georgia is still considered one of the four best teams.
In the Coaches Poll, at least, that's not the case. Oklahoma slides up to No. 4 after beating Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game while Ohio State moves up to No. 5 after winning the Big Ten title No. 7 UCF, No. 8 Michigan and No. 10 Florida stay in the same spot while Pac-12 champs Washington move up to No. 9.
Seeing as this was the last week of the season, no teams dropped out of the top 25, nor did any new team enter the poll. However, Fresno State leapfrogged Boise State following the Bulldogs' 19-16 overtime victory in the Mountain West Championship Game.
Here's how the entire coaches poll looks (first-place votes in parenthesis):
- Alabama (62)
- Clemson (2)
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- UCF
- Michigan
- Washington
- Florida
- LSU
- Penn State
- Washington State
- Texas
- Kentucky
- West Virginia
- Syracuse
- Mississippi State
- Utah
- Texas A&M
- Fresno State
- Northwestern
- Utah State
- Boise State
- Army
Other receiving votes: Iowa State (8-4) 87; North Carolina State (9-3) 63; Cincinnati (10-2) 62; Missouri (8-4) 61; Appalachian State (10-2) 32; Iowa (8-4) 19; Stanford (8-4) 9; Oregon (8-4) 5; UAB (10-3) 4; Buffalo (10-3) 1; Georgia Southern (9-3)
