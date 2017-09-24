Coaches Poll top 25: Georgia gains ground as Alabama solidifies spot at No. 1
Georgia jumped four spots to No. 8, while Florida State dropped 14 spots to No. 25
After a sizzling performance Saturday night, Georgia Bulldogs went surging up the polls to No. 8 in the new Coaches Poll following a resounding 31-3 victory over Mississippi State Bulldogs in Athens.
Alabama Crimson Tide is still holding strong atop the top 25 after destroying Vanderbilt Commodores 59-0 in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday afternoon in a game that wasn't even as close as the score indicates. Meanwhile, Florida State Seminoles took the biggest tumble after falling 27-21 to NC State in Tallahassee.
Here's how the poll looks heading into Week 5:
Coaches poll, Week 5
- Alabama (first-place votes -- 59)
- Clemson Tigers (4)
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Southern California Trojans
- Washington Huskies
- Michigan Wolverines
- Georgia
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Wisconsin Badgers
- TCU Horned Frogs
- Virginia Tech Hokies
- Miami
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Auburn Tigers
- Washington State Cougars
- South Florida Bulls
- Louisville Cardinals
- Utah Utes
- Florida Gators
- San Diego State Aztecs
- LSU Tigers
- West Virginia Mountaineers
- Mississippi State
- Florida State
Dropped out: Oregon Ducks (24)
