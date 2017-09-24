Coaches Poll top 25: Georgia gains ground as Alabama solidifies spot at No. 1

Georgia jumped four spots to No. 8, while Florida State dropped 14 spots to No. 25

After a sizzling performance Saturday night, Georgia Bulldogs went surging up the polls to No. 8 in the new Coaches Poll following a resounding 31-3 victory over Mississippi State Bulldogs in Athens.

Alabama Crimson Tide is still holding strong atop the top 25 after destroying Vanderbilt Commodores 59-0 in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday afternoon in a game that wasn't even as close as the score indicates. Meanwhile, Florida State Seminoles took the biggest tumble after falling 27-21 to NC State in Tallahassee. 

Here's how the poll looks heading into Week 5:

Coaches poll, Week 5

  1. Alabama (first-place votes -- 59)
  2. Clemson Tigers (4)
  3. Oklahoma Sooners
  4. Penn State Nittany Lions
  5. Southern California Trojans
  6. Washington Huskies
  7. Michigan Wolverines
  8. Georgia
  9. Ohio State Buckeyes
  10. Wisconsin Badgers
  11. TCU Horned Frogs
  12. Virginia Tech Hokies
  13. Miami
  14. Oklahoma State Cowboys
  15. Auburn Tigers
  16. Washington State Cougars
  17. South Florida Bulls
  18. Louisville Cardinals
  19. Utah Utes
  20. Florida Gators
  21. San Diego State Aztecs
  22. LSU Tigers
  23. West Virginia Mountaineers
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Florida State

Dropped out: Oregon Ducks (24)

