Coaches Poll top 25: Georgia gains ground as Alabama solidifies spot at No. 1

After a sizzling performance Saturday night, Georgia Bulldogs went surging up the polls to No. 8 in the new Coaches Poll following a resounding 31-3 victory over Mississippi State Bulldogs in Athens.

Alabama Crimson Tide is still holding strong atop the top 25 after destroying Vanderbilt Commodores 59-0 in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday afternoon in a game that wasn't even as close as the score indicates. Meanwhile, Florida State Seminoles took the biggest tumble after falling 27-21 to NC State in Tallahassee.

Here's how the poll looks heading into Week 5:

Coaches poll, Week 5

Alabama (first-place votes -- 59) Clemson Tigers (4) Oklahoma Sooners Penn State Nittany Lions Southern California Trojans Washington Huskies Michigan Wolverines Georgia Ohio State Buckeyes Wisconsin Badgers TCU Horned Frogs Virginia Tech Hokies Miami Oklahoma State Cowboys Auburn Tigers Washington State Cougars South Florida Bulls Louisville Cardinals Utah Utes Florida Gators San Diego State Aztecs LSU Tigers West Virginia Mountaineers Mississippi State Florida State

Dropped out: Oregon Ducks (24)