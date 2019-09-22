Coaches Poll top 25: Georgia gets first-place vote, UCF nearly out of college football rankings
Georgia is sitting steady at No. 3, but UCF fell all the way to No. 23 after losing to Pitt
With a top-10 matchup headlining the evening and two top-20 matchups setting the stage, Week 4 was one of the first great shake-up weekends for the college football rankings. The new Coaches Poll was released on Sunday, and while it has the familiar faces up near the top, there is plenty of movement following the weekend action.
No. 3 Georgia received a first-place vote for the first time this season after its win against Notre Dame, which fell just three spots to No. 10 after the loss in Athens, Georgia. Oklahoma, LSU and Ohio State all held their positions at 4-5-6, but Auburn and Wisconsin are both moving up in the top 10 at No. 7 and No. 9, respectively. Florida held its spot between them at No. 8.
Two of the biggest drops of the week came from Michigan, which took a tumble 10 spots to No. 20 following its loss to the Badgers, and UCF, which nearly fell out of the rankings after its loss at Pitt on Saturday. The Knights fell seven spots and are hanging on in the eyes of the coaches at No. 23.
One of the biggest moves up in the Coaches Poll was Cal, which is now up seven spots to No. 16 after its win at Ole Miss. This week also sees 4-0 Wake Forest ranked in the top 25 of the Coaches Poll for the first time since 2008. The Demon Deacons check in at No. 24, one spot ahead of USC, which is back in the top 25 after defeating Utah on Friday night.
Check out the full Coaches Poll below in its entirety:
- Clemson (62 first-place votes)
- Alabama (2)
- Georgia (1)
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Auburn
- Florida
- Wisconsin
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Texas
- Oregon
- Iowa
- Boise State
- Cal
- Washington
- Virginia
- Utah
- Michigan
- Texas A&M
- Kansas State
- UCF
- Wake Forest
- USC
Dropped out: Washington State (19), Arizona State (24)
Others receiving votes: Memphis 109, Washington State 83, Michigan State 82, SMU 63, Oklahoma State 51, Army 45, Mississippi State 34, Appalachian State 27, Colorado 12, Utah State 9, Minnesota 9, Tulane 8, Nebraska 7, Iowa State 7, Arizona State 6, TCU 5, Navy 4, Duke 3, Hawaii 1, Arizona 1
