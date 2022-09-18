Georgia moved ahead of Alabama for the No. 1 spot in the Coaches Poll top 25, bringing the rankings in line with the AP Top 25 and the rest of the college football world that has deemed the Bulldogs to be the best team in the land. While Georgia assumed No. 1 in other rankings last week in most polls, including the AP Top 25 poll and the CBS Sports 131, the Crimson Tide still held a narrow advantage in voting points (1592 to 1574) but a more significant edge in first-place votes (39 to 25) in the Coaches Poll. That's changed this week as Georgia now has 40 first-place votes to Alabama's 24, and a slight edge in voting points as well.



Behind Georgia and Alabama fell Ohio State, who stayed steady at No. 3, and Michigan saw a spot swap with Clemson that has the Wolverines now as the No. 4 team in the country while the Tigers drop to No. 5.

The Pac-12 was a big winner in Week 3 with both Oregon and Washington picking up non-conference wins against ranked teams. The Ducks have completed their bounce back from the season opening loss to Georgia and saw a six-spot rise to No. 18 after handing BYU a 41-20 defeat on Saturday afternoon. That result was followed by Washington jumping out to an early lead and cruising to a 39-28 win against Michigan State, propelling Kalen DeBoer and the Huskies 20 spots up to No. 24 for their top 25 debut here in 2022. The defeats also resulted in some movement as the coaches dropped BYU nine spots to to No. 23 and Michigan State down 12 spots to No. 21.



Other notable moves included Penn State soaring up eight spots to No. 15 after its lopsided win at Auburn and Miami tumbling down 12 spots to the edge of the rankings at No. 25 after losing at Texas A&M, who moved up just two spots to No. 20 following the win. The SEC also got a boost in the top half of the rankings as both Tennessee (No. 12) and Ole Miss (No. 13) moved up four spots following Week 3 wins.

Here's a look at the entire top 25 as voted on by the 66 FBS coaches that make up the Coaches Poll (first-place votes in parenthesis).

Week 3 Coaches Poll

1. Georgia (40)

2. Alabama (24)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Oklahoma

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Kentucky

10. Arkansas

11. NC State

12. Tennessee

13. Mississippi

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Wake Forest

17. Baylor

18. Oregon

19. Texas

20. Texas A&M

21. Michigan State

22. Florida

23. BYU

24. Washington

25. Miami

Also receiving votes: Pittsburgh 210; Florida State 107; Appalachian State 68; Oregon State 57; Washington State 55; Cincinnati 37; Syracuse 24; Minnesota 24; Iowa State 15; North Carolina 12; Texas Christian 7; Kansas 5; Wisconsin 4; Air Force 4; Notre Dame 2; Mississippi State 2; LSU 2; Duke 2; East Carolina 1; Coastal Carolina 1.