Coaches Poll top 25: Georgia moves to No. 2, West Virginia enters top 10 of college football rankings

It may have been a tale of two halves for West Virginia, but a 42-34 win on the road against Texas Tech was good enough to propel the Mountaineers into the top 10 of the latest USA Today Amway Coaches Poll. West Virginia got off to a hot start with a 35-10 halftime lead before slacking in the next two quarters, allowing Texas Tech to creep back into the game. Still, the 'Eers are 4-0 and look like the top contender to Oklahoma in the Big 12 title race.

Also, Clemson's 27-23 win over Syracuse with backup quarterback Chase Brice caused the Tigers to drop two spots to No. 4, allowing Georgia to rise up to No. 2 and Ohio State, fresh off its 27-26 road win at Penn State, to slide up to No. 3. However, the Bulldogs did not receive any first-place votes.

Penn State only dropped two spots following the loss to the Buckeyes, but Stanford, another previous top-10 team in action in Week 5, fell down seven spots to No. 14 after getting handled by Notre Dame 38-17. Colorado and NC State entered the top 25 for the first time this season while Mississippi State and Duke fell out after Week 5 losses.

Here's how the entire poll looks, via USA Today.

Schools Dropped Out: No. 19 Mississippi State, No. 23 Duke.

Others Receiving Votes: South Florida 109; Florida 105; Syracuse 48; Washington State 43; Cincinnati 42; Texas Christian 40; Appalachian State 34; Texas A&M 31; Iowa 23; Missouri 21; Maryland 14; Mississippi State 13; Southern California 10; San Diego State 9; Boston College 9; Arizona State 8; South Carolina 6; Duke 5; Troy 5; California 5; Brigham Young 4; Army 4; Louisiana Tech 2; Fresno State 1.