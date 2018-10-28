Coaches Poll top 25: Huge shakeup as four teams jump 11-plus spots into college football rankings

There's very little change at the top of the new Coaches Poll, but plenty of shake up throughout the top 25 thanks to a wild Week 9 that saw 10 of its ranked teams lose. Texas was one of a few of those lucky enough to remain inside the top 15 of the Coaches Poll after losing, dropping eight spots to from No. 7 to No. 15. The Longhorns may have set themselves off pace from making a College Football Playoff run -- and will see the results of that on Tuesday when the CFP Selection Committee releases its new rankings -- but with only one conference loss they remain in the thick of the Big 12 title race with Oklahoma and West Virginia.

While the Longhorns had the biggest drop this week, the biggest move up came from Syracuse. The Orange outlasted NC State at home on Saturday night and jumped 20 spots up to land inside the top 25 at No. 24. Georgia was a big winner in Week 9 but only saw its ranking improve one spots from No. 6 to No. 5, while Florida took a slight step back but was not penalized too much by the voters with a three-spot drop to No. 14.

All the losses allowed for plenty of big moves, including four teams that jumped at least 11 spots in the rankings. In addition to Syracuse's 20-spot move No. 24, No. 17 Houston moved up 12 spots, while No. 21 Mississippi State and No. 22 Virginia both moved up 11 spots.

Check out the full Coaches Poll top 25 below, via USA Today:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. LSU

T5. Michigan

T5. Georgia

7. Oklahoma

8. Ohio State

9. UCF

10. West Virginia

11. Washington State

12. Kentucky

13. Penn State

14. Florida

15. Texas

16. Utah

17. Houston

18. Iowa

19. Washington

20. Utah State

21. Mississippi State

22. Virginia

23. Fresno State

24. Syracuse

25. Boston College

Dropped out: No. 17 Texas A&M, No. 19 Wisconsin, No. 20 South Florida, No. 21 Oregon, No. 22 NC State, No. 23 Stanford, No. 25 Miami.

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 167; Cincinnati 116; South Florida 87; Michigan State 48; Wisconsin 41; NC State 40; Northwestern 40; Miami 38; Georgia Southern 32; Oklahoma State 31; UAB 24; Stanford 21; Auburn 21; Oregon 20; San Diego State 16; Buffalo 14; Army 13; South Carolina 11; Iowa State 6; Florida International 6; Virginia Tech 5; Pittsburgh 3; Duke 3; Boise State 2.