It has been a historic season for Indiana and coach Curt Cignetti. The Hoosiers, who capped off a perfect 12-0 campaign with a program-first win in the Big Ten Championship Game Saturday night, continued to break new barriers by landing at No. 1 in this week's Coaches Poll.

That means, for the first time, Indiana is the unanimous top team in both major season-long polls. The Hoosiers also claimed the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll.

Indiana will go for the triple crown once the College Football Playoff rankings are released, as the Hoosiers will almost certainly supplant Ohio State -- the team they beat for the Big Ten title -- as the top seed in the bracket.

Other championship game results allowed Miami, which was idle in Week 15, to climb back into the top 10 of the Coaches Poll for the first time since the week of Oct. 26. That could be a good sign for the Hurricanes, who currently sit on the College Football Playoff bubble.

Though they finished the regular season with a 10-2 record, including four-straight double digit wins to close the year, they did not get a chance to compete in the ACC Championship Game. Still, Miami jumped No. 11 Alabama and No. 13 BYU, who each suffered lopsided defeats in their respective league title games.

First-place votes in parenthesis.

Week 16 Coaches Poll

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 102; North Texas 89; Missouri 51; Duke 43; SMU 32; Washington 24; Illinois 10; Boise State 10; TCU 9; Pittsburgh 9; Arizona State 8; South Florida 7; Louisville 7; Connecticut 7; Penn State 6; Kennesaw State 3; UNLV 2; Old Dominion 2; Western Michigan 1; San Diego State 1