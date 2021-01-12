The 2020 college football season was one of uncertainties, but with its conclusion it appears voters feel certain about how the top 10 should look. The final Amway Coaches Poll was released on Tuesday and its top 10 mirrors the final AP Top 25 released overnight.

No. 1, of course, is Alabama following the 52-24 blowout of Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Buckeyes remain at No. 2 with Clemson, Texas A&M and Notre Dame rounding out the top five. Oklahoma, Georgia and Cincinnati follow with Iowa State and Northwestern jumping into the final two spots of the top 10. That marks Iowa State's highest ending position in the Coaches Poll in program history. Northwestern finishes with its best season in the Coaches Poll since 1995 when it ended the year at No. 7.

Two new teams ended the year ranked: Ball State at No. 23 and Buffalo at No. 25. They replace NC State and Tulsa, both of which fell out after bowl losses to Kentucky and Mississippi State, respectively.

Below is the final Coaches Poll in its entirety. First-place votes are in parenthesis.

1. Alabama (60)

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Texas A&M

5. Notre Dame

6. Oklahoma

7. Georgia

8. Cincinnati

9. Iowa State

10. Northwestern

11. BYU

12. Florida

13. Indiana

14. Coastal Carolina

15. Iowa

16. Louisiana

17. North Carolina

18. Liberty

19. Oklahoma State

20. Texas

21. USC

22. Miami (FL)

23. Ball State

24. San Jose State

25. Buffalo

Schools dropped out: No. 22 NC State; No. 25 Tulsa.

Other receiving votes: Wisconsin 38; Oregon 36; NC State 35; Army 34; Tulsa 30; Appalachian State 30; Nevada 17; Auburn 17; Memphis 14; Utah 11; Mississippi 10; West Virginia 7; Southern Methodist 7; Missouri 6; Colorado 6; Boise State 6; UAB 4; Washington 2; Marshall 2; Kentucky 1.